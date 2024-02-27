Putin sends his right-hand man to Cuba

Compartir en:









Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia and considered Vladimir Putin's right-hand man, was received in Havana by Army General Raúl Castro and Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel.

"There is a very intense dialogue between Russia and Cuba in different areas," declared Patrushev, to whom Díaz-Canel requested to convey "a warm and fraternal greeting to our friend, President Putin."

The "high-level" meeting, according to the official newspaper Granma, was also attended by Cuba's Minister of the Interior, Division General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, and other heads of that ministry.

Screen Shot 2024-02-27 at 10.43.44 AM.png The Security Council of the Russian Federation reported that Patrushev's visit aimed to hold "security consultations" with his Cuban counterpart. Patrushev's trip to Havana comes just a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited the island as part of a tour that extended to Venezuela and Brazil.

During the meeting, Díaz-Canel highlighted the current bond between the two countries, including the signing of recent collaboration agreements, and the purported growth of Russian tourism to Cuba, which now ranks third.

Patrushev is an old friend of Raúl Castro and has visited Cuba at least two other times in a year and a half. His son, Dmitry Nikolaevich Patrushev, is currently the Minister of Agriculture of Russia.

Screen Shot 2024-02-27 at 10.44.09 AM.png It is worth remembering that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine two years ago, Cuba has become the spearhead of the Kremlin's propaganda and disinformation campaign in the Western Hemisphere; not to mention the ongoing issue of the presence of Cuban mercenaries in the Russian army, widely reported by América TeVe.