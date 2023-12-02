Extensive espionage network operated since 1987 against the Castro regime in Cuba

Compartir en:









José Cohen, a former officer of the Cuban Intelligence services, exclusively revealed to América TeVe some details about a clandestine network that operated successfully in Cuba against the regime of dictator Fidel Castro between 1987 and 1994.

Cohen, who attended the presentation of the book "Queen of Cuba" by former FBI Special Agent Peter J. Lapp on the evening of Friday, December 1st, escaped from the island on a raft to Florida in August 1994. His situation had become untenable, and he faced the danger of arrest and subsequent execution due to his espionage activities on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.

Cohen, identified as "Kevin" in Lapp's bestselling book on the case of the spy Ana Belén Montes, created a secret espionage network comprising more than twenty individuals. This network involved compartmentalized participation from officials of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, foreign businessmen, collaborators, and agents of Cuban Intelligence. Their focus was on industrial espionage, along with the involvement of civilian collaborators.

Cohen and his colleagues provided crucial information to U.S. counterintelligence services, including codes to decipher encrypted messages sent by Cuba to its agents in the United States. Most importantly, they disclosed that the spies working for Fidel Castro's government embedded in the U.S. Intelligence Community were two women. Years later, their known names are Ana Belén Montes, alias "Sonia," based in Puerto Rico since January of 2023, and Marta Rita Velázquez, alias "Bárbara," residing in Sweden since 2002.

At the presentation of the book "Queen of Cuba," former Cuban intelligence officer Enrique García, identified as "Mandy Gamboa" in Peter J. Lapp's book, was also in attendance. García, who defected in 1989, provided significant assistance to both the CIA and the FBI in counterintelligence matters. He was the first to deliver to U.S. authorities the profile and characteristics of the spy embedded in the heart of the U.S. Intelligence Community: Ana Belén Montes. At that time, her identity was unknown.

The show "A Fondo" on América TeVe conducted two interviews with former FBI Special Agent and author of the book "Queen of Cuba," Peter J. Lapp, who currently works as Senior Threat Manager at the Behavioral Threat Analysis Center, Department of Defense. Very soon, our network will provide its audience with new revelations and exclusive interviews on these topics.