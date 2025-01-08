americateve

Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Wicked” es la principal nominada a la 31ª edición de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG), seguida de cerca por la película biográfica de Bob Dylan “A Complete Unknown” (“Un completo desconocido”).

Esta imagen proporcionada por Searchlight Pictures muestra a Timothée Chalamet en una escena de A Complete Unknown. (Macall Polay/Searchlight Pictures vía AP)
Los incendios forestales fuera de control que azotaron Los Ángeles y el sur de California el martes por la noche obligaron a los SAG a cancelar sus planes de anunciar las nominaciones en vivo el miércoles por la mañana. En cambio, las nominaciones se dieron a conocer por un comunicado de prensa.

Entre los nominados televisivos más destacados se encuentran “Shogun”, “Abbott Elementary”, “The Bear” y “Hacks”.

Los SAG, serán presentados por Kristen Bell y se transmitirán en vivo por Netflix el 23 de febrero. Bell está nominada por la serie de comedia de Netflix “Nobody Wants This”, al igual que su coprotagonista Adam Brody.

A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados:

CINE

Mejor elenco: “A Complete Unknown”; “Anora”; “Conclave”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Wicked”.

Mejor actriz: Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”; Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”; Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”; Mikey Madison, “Anora”; Demi Moore, “The Substance.”

Mejor actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”; Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”; Daniel Craig, “Queer”; Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”; Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”.

Mejor actriz de reparto: Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”; Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked”; Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”.

Mejor actor de reparto: Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”; Yura Borisov, “Anora”; Kieran Culkin, “A Complete Unknown”; Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”; Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Deadpool & Wolverine”; “Dune: Part Two”; “The Fall Guy”; “Gladiator II”; “Wicked”.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco de drama: “Bridgerton”; “The Day of the Jackal”; “The Diplomat”; “Shōgun”; “Slow Horses”.

Mejor elenco de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Shrinking”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama: Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Nicola Coughlin, “Bridgerton”; Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Anna Sawai, “Shogun”.

Mejor actor en una serie de drama: Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”; Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia: Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia: Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”; Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”; Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”; Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”.

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”; Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”; Andrew Scott, “Ripley”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “The Boys”; “Fallout”; “House of the Dragon”; “The Penguin”; “Shogun”.

FUENTE: Associated Press

