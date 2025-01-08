Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG

Mejor actriz: Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”; Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”; Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”; Mikey Madison, “Anora”; Demi Moore, “The Substance.”

Mejor actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”; Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”; Daniel Craig, “Queer”; Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”; Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”.

Mejor actriz de reparto: Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”; Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked”; Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”.

Mejor actor de reparto: Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”; Yura Borisov, “Anora”; Kieran Culkin, “A Complete Unknown”; Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”; Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Deadpool & Wolverine”; “Dune: Part Two”; “The Fall Guy”; “Gladiator II”; “Wicked”.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco de drama: “Bridgerton”; “The Day of the Jackal”; “The Diplomat”; “Shōgun”; “Slow Horses”.

Mejor elenco de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Shrinking”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama: Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Nicola Coughlin, “Bridgerton”; Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Anna Sawai, “Shogun”.

Mejor actor en una serie de drama: Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”; Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia: Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia: Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”; Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”; Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”; Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”.

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”; Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”; Andrew Scott, “Ripley”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “The Boys”; “Fallout”; “House of the Dragon”; “The Penguin”; “Shogun”.

FUENTE: Associated Press