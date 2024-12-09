Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro

© 2024 PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA

Esta imagen difundida por Netflix, Karla Sofía Gascón como Emilia Pérez en una escena de "Emilia Pérez". (Shanna Besson/Netflix vía AP) © 2024 PAGE 114 - WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - PATHÉ FILMS - FRANCE 2 CINÉMA

—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Wicked”; “Anora”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Challengers” (“Desafiantes”); “A Real Pain” (“Un dolor real”); “The Substance” (“La substancia”).

—Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla: “Alien: Romulus”; Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”; Deadpool & Wolverine”; “Gladiator II” (“Gladiador II”); “Inside Out 2” (“Intensa mente 2”); “Twisters”; “Wicked”; “The Wild Robot” (“Robot salvaje”).

—Mejor director: Jacques Audiard “Emilia Pérez”; Sean Baker “Anora” ; Edward Berger “Conclave”; Brady Corbet “The Brutalist”; Coralie Fargeat “The Substance”; Payal Kapadia “All We Imagine As Light” (“La luz que imaginamos”).

—Mejor actriz, drama: Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl″; Angelina Jolie, “Maria”; Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”; Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door” (“La habitación de al lado”); Fernanda Torres, “Ainda Estou Aqui” (“Aún estoy aquí”); Kate Winslet, “Lee”

—Mejor actor, drama: Adrien Brody “The Brutalist”; Timothée Chalamet “A Complete Unknown”; Daniel Craig “Queer”; Colman Domingo “Sing Sing”; Ralph Fiennes “Conclave”; Sebastian Stan “The Apprentice” (“El Aprendiz”).

—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Amy Adams “Nightbitch”; Cynthia Erivo “Wicked”; Karla Sofía Gascón “Emilia Pérez”; Mikey Madison “Anora”; Demi Moore “The Substance”; Zendaya “Challengers”.

—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”; Hugh Grant, “Heretic”; Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”; Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness” (“Tipos de gentileza”; Glen Powell, “Hitman”; Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

—Mejor actriz de reparto: Selena Gomez “Emilia Pérez”; Ariana Grande “Wicked”; Felicity Jones “The Brutalist”; Margaret Qualley “The Substance”; Isabella Rossellini “Conclave”; Zoe Saldaña “Emilia Pérez”.

—Mejor actor de reparto: Yura Borisov “Anora”; Kieran Culkin “A Real Pain”; Edward Norton “A Complete Unknown”; Guy Pearce “The Brutalist”; Jeremy Strong “The Apprentice”; Denzel Washington “Gladiator II”.

—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “All We Imagine As Light″; “Emilia Pérez”; “Pigen med nålen” (“The Girl With the Needle”); “Ainda Estou Aqui”; “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (“La semilla de la higuera sagrada”); “Vermiglio”.

—Mejor cinta animada: “Flow”; “Inside Out 2”; “Memoir of a Snail”; “Moana 2”; “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (“Wallace y Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas”); “The Wild Robot”.

—Mejor guion: Jacques Audiard “Emilia Pérez” ; Sean Baker “Anora” ; Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold “The Brutalist” ; Jesse Eisenberg “A Real Pain”; Coralie Fargeat “The Substance”; Peter Straughan “Conclave”.

—Mejor música original: “Conclave”; “The Brutalist”; “The Wild Robot”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Challengers”; “Dune: Part Two”.

—Mejor canción original: “Beautiful That Way” de “The Last Showgirl”; “Compress / Repress” de “Challengers”; “El mal” de « Emilia Pérez” ; “Forbidden Road” de “Better Man”; “Kiss The Sky” de “The Wild Robot” ; “Mi camino” de “Emilia Pérez”.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: “Shogun”; “The Diplomat”; “Slow Horses”; “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; “The Day of the Jackal”; “Squid Game”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”; Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”; Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Anna Sawai, “Shogun”.

—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”; Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”.

—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear; “Hacks”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “The Gentlemen”.

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”

—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy All White, “The Bear”.

—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “Baby Reindeer”; “Disclaimer”; “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; “The Penguin”; “Ripley”; “True Detective: Night Country”.

—Mejor actriz de serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión: Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”; Cristin Milioti “The Penguin”; Sofía Vergara “Griselda”; Naomi Watts “Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans”; Kate Winslet “The Regime”.

—Mejor actor de serie limitada, serie de antología o película para televisión: Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”; Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”; Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Ewan Mcgregor, “A Gentleman In Moscow”; Andrew Scott, “Ripley”.

—Mejor actriz de reparto de televisión: Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”, Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”, Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”, Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”, Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”.

—Mejor actor de reparto de televisión: Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”; Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Jack Lowden “Slow Horses”; Diego Luna, “La Máquina”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”.

-Mejor actuación de comedia de monólogos en televisión: Jamie Foxx, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was”; Nikki Glaser, “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”; Seth Meyers, “Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking”; Adam Sandler, “Adam Sandler: Love You”; Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”.

FUENTE: Associated Press