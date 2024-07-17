americateve

Lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy 2024

LOS ÁNGELES (AP) — Una lista parcial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2024, según anunció el miércoles la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Esta imagen proporcionada por FX muestra a Jeremy Allen White en una escena de The Bear. (FX vía AP)
Esta fotografía proporcionada por Hulu muestra a Meryl Streep en una escena de la serie Only Murders in the Building. (Patrick Harbron/Hulu vía AP)
Esta imagen proporcionada por HBO muestra a Jodie Foster en una escena de True Detective: Night Country. (HBO vía AP)
“The Crown,” Netflix

“Fallout,” Prime Video

“The Gilded Age,” HBO/Max

“The Morning Show,” Apple TV+

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Prime Video

“Shogun,” FX

“Slow Horses,” Apple TV+

“3 Body Problem,” Netflix”

“Abbott Elementary,” ABC

“The Bear,” FX

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO/Max

“Hacks,” HBO/Max

“Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu

“Palm Royale,” Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs,” FX

“What We Do in the Shadows,” FX

“Baby Reindeer,” Netflix

“Fargo,” FX

“Lessons in Chemistry,” Apple TV+

“Ripley,” Netflix

“True Detective: Night Country,” HBO/Max

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walter Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs.”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristin Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shogun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

“The Daily Show,” Comedy Central

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC

“Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” Peacock

“Quiz Lady,” Hulu

“Red, White and Royal Blue,” Prime Video

“Scoop,” Netflix

“Unfrosted,” Netflix

“The Amazing Race,” CBS

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” MTV

“Top Chef,” Bravo

“The Traitors,” Peacock

“The Voice,” NBC

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher,” CBS

“66th Grammy Awards,” CBS

“The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” Netflix

“76th Annual Tony Awards,” CBS

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Netflix

“Bob’s Burgers,” Fox

“Scavengers Reign,” HBO/Max

“The Simpsons,” Fox

“X-Men ’97,” Disney+

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, “Shark Tank”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

FUENTE: Associated Press

