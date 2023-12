SOS..!! @CBPAMORegDirSE agents, working with partners from @USCGSoutheast recently interdicted a rustic vessel south of Islamorada displaying an “SOS” flag. Agents apprehended 47 migrants, who said they departed 8 days earlier from Matanzas, Cuba. @CBPSoutheast @HSTF_Southeast pic.twitter.com/MeLYlkbugU