"Caos vehicular en Key Biscayne: Cientos de automovilistas quedan atrapados durante horas. ¿Qué provocó esta situación?"

Attention Key Biscayne! Starting THIS Sunday Rickenbacker Cswy west (leaving Key Biscayne) flyover bridge to S Dixie Hwy & I-95 NB will be CLOSED for 2 months to fix concrete pavement

- For S Dixie Hwy turn left on Brickell Av

- For I-95 continue west SE 26th Rd curves to I-95 pic.twitter.com/Ark5tgjymh