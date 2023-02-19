Lista de ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2023

Actriz de reparto —Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Estrella en ascenso (votado por el público) —Emma Mackey

Debut británico — Guionista y directora Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Guion original — Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Guion adaptado — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell, “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Película en lengua no inglesa — “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Música original — Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Cinematografía — James Friend, “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Edición — “Everywhere All At Once”

Diseño de producción — “Babylon”

Diseño de vestuario — “Elvis”

Sonido — “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Casting — “Elvis”

Efectos visuales — “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Maquillaje y peinado — “Elvis”

Película animada — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Cortometraje británico — “An Irish Goodbye”

Cortometraje británico animado — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Documental — “Navalny”

BAFTA Fellowship — Sandy Powell

FUENTE: Associated Press