La historia de Club Space: Cómo Louis Puig Transformó la Zona Muerta de Miami en una Meca del Baile

Embed - Louis Puig on Instagram: "From the first farewell of the original Clubspace over 20 years ago to a legacy that still moves the world 25 years later. Club Space changed the game for underground dance music culture worldwide. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing journey. #ClubSpace #Spacemiami #25YearsOfSpace #SpaceTerrace #LinkMiamiRebels #SpaceInvaders #SunriseSessions #24hours #Afterhours #HouseMusic #BestDanceClub"

