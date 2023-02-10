viernes 10 de febrero 2023

Clásico Mundial de Béisbol 2023

Roster de la Selección de Estados Unidos para el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol

La selección de Estados Unidos estará en el Grupo C del Clásico Mundial de Béisbol y tendrá actividad contra Canadá, Colombia, Gran Bretaña y México

La selección de los Estados Unidos ganó el último Clásico Mundial de Béisbol y ha armado una plantilla para competir por el campeonato en 2023. En total, el roster estadounidense contará con ocho antiguos Jugadores Más Valiosos de las Grandes Ligas.

Pete Alonso

Tim Anderson

Nolan Arenado

Paul Goldschmidt

Trea Turner

Bobby Witt Jr.

RECEPTORES

J.T. Realmuto

Will Smith

JARDINEROS

Mookie Betts

Kyle Higashioka

Jeff McNeil

Cedric Mullins

Kyle Schwarber

Mike Trout

Kyle Tucker

LANZADORES

Jason Adam, LD

Daniel Bard, LD

David Bednar, LD

Néstor Cortés, LZ

Nathan Eovaldi, LD

Kendall Graveman, LD

Merrill Kelly, LD

Clayton Kershaw, LZ

Lance Lynn, LD

Nick Martínez, LD

Miles Mikolas, LD

Ryan Pressly, LD

Brooks Raley, LZ

Brady Singer, LD

Adam Wainwright, LD

Devin Williams, LD

