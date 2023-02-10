Roster de la Selección de Estados Unidos para el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol

La selección de los Estados Unidos ganó el último Clásico Mundial de Béisbol y ha armado una plantilla para competir por el campeonato en 2023. En total, el roster estadounidense contará con ocho antiguos Jugadores Más Valiosos de las Grandes Ligas.
Paul Goldschmidt
Trea Turner
Bobby Witt Jr.
RECEPTORES
J.T. Realmuto
Will Smith
JARDINEROS
Mookie Betts
Kyle Higashioka
Jeff McNeil
Cedric Mullins
Kyle Schwarber
Mike Trout
Kyle Tucker
LANZADORES
Jason Adam, LD
Daniel Bard, LD
David Bednar, LD
Néstor Cortés, LZ
Nathan Eovaldi, LD
Kendall Graveman, LD
Merrill Kelly, LD
Clayton Kershaw, LZ
Lance Lynn, LD
Nick Martínez, LD
Miles Mikolas, LD
Ryan Pressly, LD
Brooks Raley, LZ
Brady Singer, LD
Adam Wainwright, LD
Devin Williams, LD