Arrestan en Cuba a ex oficial de las FAR tras ser deportada de EE.UU.

#DontTakeToTheSea The crew of @USCG Cutter Isaac Mayo repatriated 41 migrants to #Cuba, Friday, following multiple @HSTF_Southeast interdictionsof irregular, unlawful maritime migration attempts. Use lawful pathways. @USEmbCuba#OVS #D7

Read more https://t.co/VlprSADxSs pic.twitter.com/Di1Ikcph9U