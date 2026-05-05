Brunetta’s late strike lifts Tigres past Nashville, into the CONCACAF Champions Cup final

In a throw-in play, former Atletico Madrid winger Ángel Correa entered the area on the right side and assisted Brunetta, who fired inside the goalkeeper’s right post in the 67th minute.
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MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Midfielder Juan Brunetta scored a second-half goal Tuesday to lead UANL Tigres to a 1-0 win over Nashville SC and a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.
In a throw-in play, former Atletico Madrid winger Ángel Correa entered the area on the right side and assisted Brunetta, who fired inside the goalkeeper’s right post in the 67th minute.
Tigres advanced 2-0 on aggregate and awaits the winner of the semifinal series between Toluca and LAFC, which will be decided on Wednesday at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca.
The Monterrey-based Tigres are aiming for a second Champions Cup title, and first since 2020.
Nashville was playing in the semifinals for the first time after taking down Club America in Mexico City.
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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
FUENTE: AP
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