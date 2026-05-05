Lista selecta de nominados a los premios Tony 2026

Christiani Pitts, a la izquierda, y Sam Tutty aparecen durante una representación de "Two Strangers" en Nueva York el 31 de octubre de 2025. (Matthew Murphy via AP) AP

“The Lost Boys”; “Schmigadoon!”; “Titaníque”; “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Mejor reposición de un musical

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”; “Ragtime”; “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Mejor actor en una obra

Will Harrison, “Punch”; Nathan Lane, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; John Lithgow, “Giant”; Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”; Mark Strong, “Oedipus”

Mejor actriz en una obra

Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”; Carrie Coon, “Bug”; Susannah Flood, “Liberation”; Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”; Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”

Mejor actor en un musical

Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”; Luke Evans, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”; Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”; Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”; Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime”

Mejor actriz en un musical

Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”; Stephanie Hsu, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”; Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”; Marla Mindelle, “Titanique”; Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Mejor actriz de reparto en un musical

Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”; Hannah Cruz, “Chess”; Rachel Dratch, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”; Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”; Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”

Mejor actor de reparto en un musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”; André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”; Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”; Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”; Layton Williams, “Titanique”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra

Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”; Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”; Aya Cash, “Giant”; Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”

Mejor actor de reparto en una obra

Christopher Abbott, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”; Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”; Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”; Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”; Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”

Mejor dirección de una obra

)Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”; Robert Icke, “Oedipus”; Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”; Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; Whitney White, “Liberation”

Mejor dirección de un musical

Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”; Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”; Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”; Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”; Zhailon Levingston y Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Mejor coreografía

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”; Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”; Ani Taj, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”; Omari Wiles y Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”; Lauren Yalango-Grant y Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”

Mejor libreto de un musical

“The Lost Boys,” David Hornsby y Chris Hoch; “Schmigadoon!” Cinco Paul; “Titanique,” Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli y Tye Blue; “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” Jim Barne y Kit Buchan

Mejor música original

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (Música: Caroline Shaw); “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” (Música: Steve Bargonetti); “The Lost Boys” (Música y letras: The Rescues); “Schmigadoon!” (Música y letras: Cinco Paul); “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” (Música y letras: Jim Barne y Kit Buchan)

___

En línea: http://tonyawards.com

___

Esta historia fue traducida del inglés por un editor de AP con la ayuda de una herramienta de inteligencia artificial generativa.

FUENTE: AP