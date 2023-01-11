miércoles 11 de enero 2023

Lista de nominados a los Premios SAG

Lista de nominados a la 29a edición anual de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés), que se entregarán el 26 de febrero en Los Angeles y serán transmitidos en vivo por la página de YouTube de Netflix.

Associated Press

CINE

Mejor elenco: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; ““Women Talking”.

Mejor actor: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Adam Sandler, “Hustler”.

Mejor actriz: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Mejor actor de reparto: Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inishirin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”.

Mejor actriz de reparto: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “The Woman King”.

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco de drama: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Ozark”; “Severance”; “The White Lotus”.

Mejor elenco de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

Mejor actor en una serie de drama: Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”; Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”.

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Steve Carell, “The Patient”; Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Sam Elliot, “1883”; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”; Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”.

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Emily Blunt, “The English”; Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Niecy Nash-Betts, ““Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Amy Seyfried, “The Dropout”.

Mejor elenco de dobles: “Andor”; “The Boys”; “House of the Dragon”; “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”; “Stranger Things”.

FUENTE: Associated Press

