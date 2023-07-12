americateve

Lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Una lista parcial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2023, según anunció el miércoles la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

ARCHIVO - Rachel Brosnahan asiste al estreno de la quinta temporada de The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel de Prime Video el martes 11 de abril de 2023 en Nueva York. (Foto Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, archivo)
Serie de drama: “Succession”; “The White Lotus”; “The Last of Us”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Yellowjackets”; “House of the Dragon” y “Andor.”

Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Jury Duty”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building” y “Wednesday”.

Actor, serie de drama: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession” y Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”.

Actriz, serie de drama: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”: Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” y Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”.

Actor, serie de comedia: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” y Jason Segel, “Shrinking”.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” y Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”.

Serie limitada o antología: “Beef”; “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Daisy Jones & The Six”; “Fleishman Is in Trouble” y “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”; Henry Winkler, “Barry” y James Marsden, “Jury Duty”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” y Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”.

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”; Theo James, “The White Lotus”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Alan Ruck, “Succession”; Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” y Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”; Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”; Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” y Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”.

Actriz, serie limitada o antología: Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”; Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”; Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”; Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six” y Ali Wong, “Beef”.

Actor, serie limitada o antología: Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome To Chippendales”; Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”; Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy” y Steven Yeun, “Beef”.

Película hecha para televisión: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”; “Fire Island”; “Hocus Pocus 2”; “Prey” y “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Reality o competencia: “The Amazing Race”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef” y “The Voice.”

Programa de humor y variedades: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” y “The Problem With Jon Stewart”.

Programa animado: “Bob’s Burgers”; “Entergalactic”; “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”; “Rick and Morty” y “The Simpsons”.

Programa especial de variedades en vivo: “The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”; “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”; “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”; “The Oscars” y “75th Annual Tony Awards”.

Presentador de reality o competencia: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski y Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”; Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”; Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”; Amy Poehler y Maya Rudolph, “Baking It” y RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

___

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

FUENTE: Associated Press

