Policía de Nashville busca a cubano acusado de asesinar a su exesposa frente a una escuela

An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued against Candido Rubio Perez, 54, for this mornings fatal stabbing of his estranged wife, Niurka Alfonso Acevedo, 52, outside Chadwell Elementary. See him? Call 615-862-8600. https://t.co/MvFW4WnkgA pic.twitter.com/lkGM2E0g0g