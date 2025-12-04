"El Pollo'' Carvajal Hands Trump the Most Explosive Confession in Chavismo's History: 20 Years of the Cartel of the Suns Exposed

In a stunning development with global national-security implications, former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal has delivered to President Donald Trump what insiders are calling the most explosive confession ever produced by a high-ranking Chavista official —a detailed account exposing two decades of narcotrafficking, espionage, and political penetration tied to the Cartel of the Suns .

According to documents obtained by ABC and reportedly handed to the White House minutes before publication , Carvajal lays out a vast criminal network that he says involved:

Carvajal’s testimony alleges a coordinated, state-sponsored criminal enterprise reaching deep into the U.S. and Europe.

Carvajal claims he is prepared to expose entire espionage and political-influence networks , including:

This would represent one of the most significant foreign infiltration threats described in years.

Joint operations coordinated from Havana and Moscow to influence key decision-making in Washington

Money-laundering pipelines tied to Miami, New York, and Texas

American politicians allegedly bought off or funded by Venezuelan operatives

Chavista spies reportedly embedded in U.S. institutions

One of the most explosive assertions in the document is the alleged involvement of former Spanish government officials who, according to Carvajal, helped facilitate Chavista influence in Europe.

He claims that millions of dollars were funneled into covert political operations across:

Madrid

Brussels

Rome

Buenos Aires

If confirmed, these revelations could trigger political upheavals on both sides of the Atlantic.

A Testimony That Could Reshape Hemispheric Security

Diplomatic sources warn the consequences could be historic:

U.S.–Venezuela relations could be completely recalibrated

Judicial processes targeting Maduro and Cabello may accelerate

Terror designation against Chavista structures could advance

New rounds of international sanctions and capture orders may be activated

The National Security Council is now reportedly reviewing the document.

So far, the White House has not issued a public statement—but according to senior officials, the Carvajal report is being treated as a matter of national security priority.