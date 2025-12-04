americateve

Pollo Carvajal

"El Pollo'' Carvajal Hands Trump the Most Explosive Confession in Chavismo's History: 20 Years of the Cartel of the Suns Exposed

Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal hands Trump the most explosive confession in Chavismo’s history: 20 years of cartel corruption, spy networks, foreign interference, and Chavista infiltration inside U.S. institutions exposed

americateve | Redacción América Noticias Miami
Pollo Carvajal

In a stunning development with global national-security implications, former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal has delivered to President Donald Trump what insiders are calling the most explosive confession ever produced by a high-ranking Chavista official—a detailed account exposing two decades of narcotrafficking, espionage, and political penetration tied to the Cartel of the Suns.

According to documents obtained by ABC and reportedly handed to the White House minutes before publication, Carvajal lays out a vast criminal network that he says involved:

  • Nicolás Maduro

  • Diosdado Cabello

  • Senior Venezuelan military commanders

  • Cuban intelligence operatives

  • Russian intelligence assets

Carvajal’s testimony alleges a coordinated, state-sponsored criminal enterprise reaching deep into the U.S. and Europe.

U.S. Penetration: Espionage, Political Influence & Corruption Networks

Carvajal claims he is prepared to expose entire espionage and political-influence networks, including:

  • Chavista spies reportedly embedded in U.S. institutions

  • American politicians allegedly bought off or funded by Venezuelan operatives

  • Money-laundering pipelines tied to Miami, New York, and Texas

  • Joint operations coordinated from Havana and Moscow to influence key decision-making in Washington

This would represent one of the most significant foreign infiltration threats described in years.

International Reach: Shockwaves in Spain and Across Europe

One of the most explosive assertions in the document is the alleged involvement of former Spanish government officials who, according to Carvajal, helped facilitate Chavista influence in Europe.

He claims that millions of dollars were funneled into covert political operations across:

  • Madrid

  • Brussels

  • Rome

  • Buenos Aires

If confirmed, these revelations could trigger political upheavals on both sides of the Atlantic.

A Testimony That Could Reshape Hemispheric Security

Diplomatic sources warn the consequences could be historic:

  • U.S.–Venezuela relations could be completely recalibrated

  • Judicial processes targeting Maduro and Cabello may accelerate

  • Terror designation against Chavista structures could advance

  • New rounds of international sanctions and capture orders may be activated

The National Security Council is now reportedly reviewing the document.

So far, the White House has not issued a public statement—but according to senior officials, the Carvajal report is being treated as a matter of national security priority.

