"Amigo, la situación se agrava": modelo cubana lanza mensaje contra el régimen

Because I’m Cuban I’m sharing this .... I’ve tried to be silent but being silent is not enough!! My Cuban Family like millions of other Cuban families are going through the Hardship of a DICTADORSHIP !! CUBANS ARE STARVING, yes...my friend in Cuba the situation is aggravating more and more everyday!! I’m gonna leave information on my stories for 24 hours about what’s going on but please share, share, share ... #abajoelcomunismo #elcambioesya #vivacubalibre #notraveltoCuba #cuba