Lista parcial de nominados a los premios Grammy 2027

Las nominaciones para los premios Grammy de 2027 han sido anunciadas; Raye, Rosalía, Phoebe Bridgers, Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift competirán por los galardones más importantes. La Academia de la Grabación anunció los nominados en decenas de categorías que abarcan géneros como el pop, el rock, el rap, el country y el R&B, además de categorías de música global, incluida una nueva categoría dedicada a la interpretación de música pop asiática. La cantautora británica Raye encabeza la lista de nominados de este año, con posibilidades de ganar en categorías principales como álbum del año y grabación del año, así como en la de mejor video musical por una colaboración con el compositor Hans Zimmer. A continuación, una lista parcial de los nominados a los Grammy de 2027, cuya ceremonia se realizará en Los Ángeles el 7 de febrero. La lista completa de nominados puede consultarse en Grammy.com. — Álbum del año: “Lost Weekend”, Phoebe Bridgers; “The Art of Loving”, Olivia Dean; “Dandelion”, Ella Langley; “The Romantic”, Bruno Mars; “This Music May Contain Hope”, Raye; “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love”, Olivia Rodrigo; “LUX (Complete Works)”, Rosalía; “The Life of a Showgirl”, Taylor Swift. — Grabación del año: “Man I Need”, Olivia Dean; “Choosin’ Texas”, Ella Langley; “I Just Might”, Bruno Mars; “Where Is My Husband!”, Raye; “the cure”, Olivia Rodrigo; “Berghain”, Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor; “The Fate of Ophelia”, Taylor Swift; “Dracula”, Tame Impala with Jennie. — Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “Berghain”, Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Dylan Wiggins; “Choosin’ Texas”, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor; “the cure”, Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; “hate that i made you love me”, Ariana Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh; “I Knew It, I Knew You”, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; “Man I Need”, Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome; “Risk It All”, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars; “Where Is My Husband!”, Rachel Keen and Mike Sabath. — Mejor nuevo artista: Angine de Poitrine; Geese; Ella Langley; Slayyyter; Sienna Spiro; Don Toliver; Remi Wolf; The Womack Sisters. — Compositor del año, no clásico: Amy Allen; Edgar Barrera; Raye; Joybeth Taylor; Theron Thomas. — Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Man I Need”, Olivia Dean; “Risk It All”, Bruno Mars; “Where Is My Husband!”, Raye; “the cure”, Olivia Rodrigo; “Sauvignon Blanc”, Rosalía. — Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: “Runway”, Lady Gaga and Doechii; “Bring Your Love”, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter; “Click Clack Symphony”, Raye featuring Hans Zimmer; “The Life of a Showgirl”, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter; “Dracula”, Tame Impala with Jennie. — Mejor interpretación de rap: “Good Flirts”, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd; “Errtime”, Cardi B; “Run It Back!!”, De La Soul featuring Nas; “Let ’Em Know”, T.I.; “Body”, Don Toliver. — Mejor álbum pop vocal: “The Art of Loving”, Olivia Dean; “petal”, Ariana Grande; “The Romantic”, Bruno Mars; “This Music May Contain Hope”, Raye; “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love”, Olivia Rodrigo. — Mejor álbum de rap: “Dillagence II”, Busta Rhymes and J Dilla; “Am I the Drama?”, Cardi B; “God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops”, Rapsody; “Octane”, Don Toliver; “Everything Is a Lot.”, Wale; “Bully - Deluxe”, Ye. — Mejor álbum de country contemporáneo: “Mount Pleasant”, Kelsea Ballerini; “Cherry Valley”, Carter Faith; “Dandelion”, Ella Langley; “Cloud 9”, Megan Moroney; “Middle of Nowhere”, Kacey Musgraves. — Mejor álbum de country tradicional: “Clovis”, Charley Crockett; “50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline”, Vince Gill; “Banks of the Trinity”, Cody Johnson; “Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle”, Willie Nelson; “Once Upon a Second Time Around”, Charlie Worsham. — Mejor álbum de R&B: “Brown (The Chocolate Edition)”, Chris Brown; “When the City Sleeps”, Alex Isley; “Kehlani”, Kehlani; “Saturday Night”, PJ Morton; “To Whom This May Concern”, Jill Scott. — Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica: “Confessions II”, Madonna; “Sexistential”, Robyn; “Soma”, Skrillex; “Wor$t Girl in America”, Slayyyter; “Deadbeat”, Tame Impala. — Mejor álbum de rock: “Vol.II”, Angine de Poitrine; “Your Favorite Toy”, Foo Fighters; “The Wow! Signal”, Muse; “Foreign Tongues”, The Rolling Stones; “Frozen Charlotte”, Jack White. — Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “I Must Be Dreaming”, Alabama Shakes; “Lost Weekend”, Phoebe Bridgers; “Music, Fashion, Film”, Charli xcx; “Getting Killed”, Geese; “The Mountain”, Gorillaz; “LUX (Complete Works)”, Rosalía. — Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “For Dinah”, Ledisi; “The Wise Ones”, Gretchen Parlato; “Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center”, Catherine Russell; “With Every Breath I Take”, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley; “The Devil I Knew”, Nicole Zuraitis. — Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “Monk Movements”, Jon Batiste; “We Dream”, Lakecia Benjamin; “Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)”, Chick Corea; “Leave That in There”, Sullivan Fortner; “Side-Eye III+”, Pat Metheny. — Mejor álbum de latin jazz: “Filin”, Melissa Aldana; “Ao Vivo (Live)”, Eliane Elias; “Monk con clave”, Carlos Henriquez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedro Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch, Robert Rodriguez; “GONZALO Plays PINO”, Gonzalo Rubalcaba; “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3”, Miguel Zenón, Luis Perdomo. — Mejor álbum de pop vocal tradicional: “Good Grief”, Sara Bareilles; “The Boys of Dungeon Lane”, Paul McCartney; “Better Broken”, Sarah McLachlan; “An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios”, Leslie Odom Jr.; “Whatever’s Clever!”, Charlie Puth. — Mejor interpretación de música pop asiática: “Sunset Kiss”, Babymetal and Polyphia; “Unang Kilig”, Bini; “BANG BANG”, Ive; “404 (New Era)”, KiiiKiii; “YES”, Lisa; “VISA”, SB19. — Mejor álbum de gospel: “Devotion”, Cory Henry; “Revival: Live in Dallas”, Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers; “Closer (Live in Chicago)”, Jonathan McReynolds; “Sunday Morning”, PJ Morton; “The Hymns”, CeCe Winans. — Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea: “Shiloh”, DOE; “Coritos Vol. 2”, Israel & New Breed; “King of Hearts - In the Room!”, Brandon Lake; “Jamie MacDonald”, Jamie MacDonald; “Breathe on It”, Tauren Wells. — Mejor álbum de pop latino: “No me arrepiento de sentir tanto”, Karol G; “Femme Fatale”, Mon Laferte; “MUDA”, Carín León; “¿Dónde es el after?”, Rawayana; “Bendito Verano”, Elena Rose. — Mejor álbum de música urbana latina: “Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0”, Rauw Alejandro; “Omerta”, J Balvin and Ryan Castro; “Hopi Sendé”, Ryan Castro; “Omakase”, Alvaro Diaz; “El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) - Feid vs Ferxxo”, Feid; “Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout”, Young Miko. — Mejor álbum de rock o música alternativa latina: “FREE SPIRITS”, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso; “Taracá”, Jorge Drexler; “La vida era más corta”, Milo J; “JuanesTeban”, Juanes; “Shine”, Fito Paez. — Mejor álbum de música mexicana: “Lo que me falta por llorar”, Grupo Frontera; “Aunque me duela”, Lupita Infante; “La madrina”, Mari Nobre; “Dinastía (Deluxe)”, Peso Pluma y Tito Double P; “¡Vida México!”, Carlos Rivera. — Mejor álbum latino tropical: “País portatil”, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado; “El alma en clave”, Luis Enrique; “Antes que el tiempo se vaya”, Juan Fernando Fonseca; “Más que palabras”, Grupo Niche; “El Último Disco Vol. 1”, Carlos Vives. —Mejor interpretación de música global: “Varuvaaiy”, Devan Ekambaram, Susha; “Una flor en cada estrella”, KerreKe, Mireya Ramos, Alex E. Chávez; “Bando (Orchestral)”, Angélique Kidjo, Pharrell Williams, Quavo; “Porcelana”; Rosalía, Dougie F; “Dai Dai”, Shakira, Burna Boy. —Mejor álbum de música global: “EQUILIBRIVM”, Anitta; “Oriadé”, Davido; “HOPE!!”, Angélique Kidjo; “Starrgirl”, Ayra Starr; “Love Is A Kingdom”, Tems. — Mejor interpretación de música africana: “Gratitude”, Asake; “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”, Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr; “No Tradition, No Africa”, King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni; “Big Daddy”, Tems; “Jogodo”, Wizkid and Asake. — Mejor álbum de reggae: “Too Too Bad”, Buju Banton; “Exile”, Chronixx; “Brightside”, Ziggy Marley; “The Art of Acceptance”, Protoje; “Supernova”, Runkus; “Lottery”, Shaggy. — Mejor álbum de declamación de poesía: “Black Shaman Strikes Back”, Marc Marcel; “The Color of Rain”, Aja Monet; “A Hero and a Villain”, Mad Skillz; “How Love Grows”, JWalt and Claydough; “Leap Life”, Saul Williams. — Mejor álbum de comedia: “Good Girl”, Nikki Glaser; “Joy in the Trenches”, Trevor Noah; “Legacy”, Wanda Sykes; “100 Sound Effects”, Fred Armisen; “Take a Banana for the Ride”, Jeff Ross; “The Unstoppable...”, Dave Chappelle. — Mejor banda sonora compilada para un medio audiovisual: “The Devil Wears Prada 2”, various artists; “Stranger Things Season 5”, various artists; “Wicked: For Good”, various artists; “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere”; “Wuthering Heights”, Charli xcx. — Mejor canción compuesta para un medio audiovisual: “House”, from “Wuthering Heights”; “I Knew It, I Knew You”, from “Toy Story 5”; “Need Someone”, from “The Pitt”; “No Place Like Home”, from “Wicked: For Good”; “Runway”, from “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” — Mejor banda sonora para un medio audiovisual (premio para los compositores): “The Odyssey”, Ludwig Göransson; “One Battle After Another”, Jonny Greenwood; “Project Hail Mary”, Daniel Pemberton; “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu”, Ludwig Göransson; “Widow’s Bay”, David Fleming. — Productor del año, no clásico: Tony Berg; Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II; Noah Goldstein; Miranda Lambert; Mike Sabath. — Mejor video musical: “Lost Boys”, Phoebe Bridgers; “Storm”, Gener8ion and Yung Lean; “Hate That I Made You Love Me”, Ariana Grande; “Click Clack Symphony”, Raye featuring Hans Zimmer; “Berghain”, Rosalía featuring Björk and Yves Tumor. — Mejor película musical: “To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World”, Earth, Wind & Fire; “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live”, Billie Eilish; “Man on the Run”, Paul McCartney; “Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert”, Elvis Presley; “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story”, various artists. — Mejor portada de álbum: “God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops”; “Sad and Beautiful World”; “This Mirror Weighs a Ton”; “West End Girl”; “What Happened to the Streets?” ___ Este despacho fue traducido del inglés por un editor de AP con la ayuda de una herramienta de inteligencia artificial generativa.