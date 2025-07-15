americateve

Lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy

LOS ÁNGELES (AP) — “Severance” lideró las nominaciones al Emmy con 27 menciones el martes, y “The Studio” encabezó las nominaciones de comedia con 23.

ARCHIVO - Estatuillas de los Emmy aparecen en los anuncios de las 70.as nominaciones a los premios Primetime Emmy en el Saban Media Center de la Academia de Televisión el 12 de julio de 2018, en Los Ángeles. (Foto Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, archivo)
A continuación, una lista parcial de los nominados al Emmy en las principales categorías:

“Andor”, “Paradise”, “Severance”, “Slow Horses”, “The Diplomat”, “The Pitt”, “The Last of Us”, “The White Lotus”.

“Hacks”, “The Bear”, “The Studio”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Nobody Wants This”, “Shrinking”, “What We Do in the Shadows”.

“Adolescence”, “The Penguin”, “Dying for Sex”, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”, “Black Mirror”.

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”.

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Britt Lower, “Severance”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last Of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”.

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”; Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”.

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”; Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”.

Zach Cherry, “Severance”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”; James Marsden, “Paradise”; Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”; Tramell Tillman, “Severance”; John Turturro, “Severance”.

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”.

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”; Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”; Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”.

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Sheryl Lee Ralph,” Abbott Elementary”; Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”.

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”; Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”; Michelle Williams, “Dying For Sex”.

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”; Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”.

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”; Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”; Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”; Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”.

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”; Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”; Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”; Jenny Slate, “Dying For Sex”; Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”.

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

“Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy”, “The Gorge”, “Mountainhead”, “Nonnas”, “Rebel Ridge”.

“The Amazing Race”, "RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Survivor”, “Top Chef”, “The Traitors”.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar”; “Beyoncé Bowl;” “The Oscars”; “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”; “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”.

“Arcane”; “Bob’s Burgers”; “Common Side Effects”; “Love, Death + Robots”; “The Simpsons”.

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky; “Shark Tank”; Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”; Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor”.

___

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

FUENTE: Associated Press

Deja tu comentario

