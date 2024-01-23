Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2024

Mejor película : “American Fiction”; “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”); “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone of Interest”.

Dirección : Justine Triet, “Anatomie d’une chute”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”.

Actriz : Annette Bening, “Nyad”; Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”; Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Actor de reparto : Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”; Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”; Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”; Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”.

Guion original: “Anatomie d’une chute”; “The Holdovers”; “Maestro”; “May December”; “Past Lives”.

Guion adaptado: “American Fiction”; “Barbie”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone Of Interest”.

Cinematografía: “El conde”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Edición: “Anatomie d’une chute”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Música original: “American Fiction”; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Canción original: “The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”; “I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”; “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony.

Sonido: “The Creator”; “Maestro”; “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”; “Oppenheimer”; “The Zone of Interest”.

Efectos visuales: “The Creator”; “Godzilla Minus One”; “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3”, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”; “Napoleon”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “Golda”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “La sociedad de la nieve”.

Diseño de vestuario: “Barbie”; Killers of the Flower Moon; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Diseño de producción: “Barbie”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”.

Cortometraje: “The After”; “Invincible » ; « Knight Of Fortune”; “Red, White And Blue”; “The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar”

Cortometraje animado: “Letter to a Pig”; “Ninety-Five Senses”; “Our Uniform”; “Pachyderme”; “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”.

Cortometraje documental: “The ABCs of Book Banning”; “The Barber of Little Rock”; “Island in Between”; “The Last Repair Shop”; “Ni Nai & Wài Pó”

Largometraje documental: “Four Daughters”; “20 Days in Mariupol”; “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”; “The Eternal Memory”; “To Kill a Tiger”.

Largometraje internacional: “La sociedad de la nieve” de España; “The Zone of Interest” de Gran Bretaña; “Das Lehrerzimmer” (“Sala de profesores”) de Alemania; “Io Capitano” (“Yo capitán”) de Italia ; “Perfect Days” de Japón.

Largometraje animado: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”); “Elemental”; “Nimona”; “Robot Dreams”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

FUENTE: Associated Press