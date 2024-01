Biden: Mueren 3 militares de EEUU en ataque de milicias respaldadas por Irán en Jordania

EEUU-MEDIO ORIENTE Esta imagen satelital de la compañía Planet Labs PBC muestra una base militar estadounidense conocida como Torre 22 en el noreste de Jordania, el 12 de octubre de 2023. (Planet Labs PBC vía AP) Planet Labs PBC

According to a U.S. official, the number of troops in the attack by the one-way attack drone rose to at least 34. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not made public, said a large drone struck the base, which two other American officials identified as an installation in Jordan known as Tower 22. It is along the Syrian border and is used largely by troops involved in the advise-and-assist mission for Jordanian forces.