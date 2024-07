España e Inglaterra pelearán por el título de la Euro 2024 en un estadio con un pasado Nazi

Hitler observó desde el balcón del estadio a Jesse Owens, atleta estadounidense de raza negra, ganar cuatro oros para convertirse la estrella de los Juegos y que le dio un golpe a la noción racial de Hitler.

Pero, la justa también fue una victoria propagandística para la Alemania Nazi, que ganó más medallas que cualquiera otra nación y presentó al mundo una curada imagen de paz y tolerancia. Fue el primer claro ejemplo de “sportswashing” (lavado de imagen con el deporte).

El Estadio fue cubierto con cientos de banderas Nazi durante los Juegos y la swastika adornó una de las dos torres que sostenían los aros olímpicos en la entrada. Las swastikas fueron removidas en 1945.

Los miembros de la rama paramilitar Nazi, conocidos como la SA, recibieron la orden de detener los ataques contra judíos entre julio y agosto 1936.

Olympiastadion was decked with hundreds of Nazi flags for the Games, and a swastika adorned one of the two towers holding the Olympic rings above the entrance. The swastika was removed in 1945.

Members of the Nazi paramilitary SA, commonly known as the Brownshirts, were ordered to stop their attacks against Jews during July and August 1936.

The Nazis were already pushing Jewish athletes out of German sports and there were only two whom the Nazis considered half-Jewish who were allowed compete on the German team — fencer Helene Mayer and hockey player Rudi Ball.

“It was done to try and silence the critics a little bit,” said Ryan Balmer, a tour guide with degrees in modern history and literature who has lived in Berlin since 2008.

Olympiastadion and the Reich Sports Field were damaged in the war, though the stadium escaped relatively unscathed compared to the devastation wrought by Allied bombers in more central areas of Berlin. Many surviving buildings were reused with their Nazi iconography removed.

The British reopened the stadium in 1946 and maintained their military headquarters in the former Reich Sports Field until 1994.

Little was done to Olympiastadion after the war. It and the former the Reich Sports Field were given protected status in 1966, when Hitler’s balcony was shortened by 1 meter. The biggest renovations were made before Germany’s 2006 World Cup, when the stadium was crowned with a roof.

There are no attempts to hide the stadium’s Nazi past — modern-day Germany is adamant that the atrocities of the Nazi era should not be forgotten. Information signs in English and German are placed around the stadium to inform visitors about the site’s history.

While the swastikas have been removed, some Nazi relics remain.

In a sign of Germany’s post-war rehabilitation, a large conference room in the stadium and a road running along the sports field’s southern perimeter have been named after Owens.

FUENTE: Associated Press