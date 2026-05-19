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Campeones del fútbol inglés

1889 Preston North End

1890 Preston North End

1891 Everton

1892 Sunderland

1893 Sunderland

1894 Aston Villa

1895 Sunderland

1896 Aston Villa

1897 Aston Villa

1898 Sheffield United

1899 Aston Villa

1900 Aston Villa

1901 Liverpool

1902 Sunderland

1903 Sheffield Wednesday

1904 Sheffield Wednesday

1905 Newcastle

1906 Liverpool

1907 Newcastle

1908 Manchester United

1909 Newcastle

1910 Aston Villa

1911 Manchester United

1912 Blackburn

1913 Sunderland

1914 Blackburn

1915 Everton

1920 West Bromwich Albion

1921 Burnley

1922 Liverpool

1923 Liverpool

1924 Huddersfield

1925 Huddersfield

1926 Huddersfield

1927 Newcastle

1928 Everton

1929 Sheffield Wednesday

1930 Sheffield Wednesday

1931 Arsenal

1932 Everton

1933 Arsenal

1934 Arsenal

1935 Arsenal

1936 Sunderland

1937 Manchester City

1938 Arsenal

1939 Everton

1947 Liverpool

1948 Arsenal

1949 Portsmouth

1950 Portsmouth

1951 Tottenham

1952 Manchester United

1953 Arsenal

1954 Wolverhampton Wanderers

1955 Chelsea

1956 Manchester United

1957 Manchester United

1958 Wolverhampton Wanderers

1959 Wolverhampton Wanderers

1960 Burnley

1961 Tottenham

1962 Ipswich

1963 Everton

1964 Liverpool

1965 Manchester United

1966 Liverpool

1967 Manchester United

1968 Manchester City

1969 Leeds

1970 Everton

1971 Arsenal

1972 Derby County

1973 Liverpool

1974 Leeds

1975 Derby County

1976 Liverpool

1977 Liverpool

1978 Nottingham Forest

1979 Liverpool

1980 Liverpool

1981 Aston Villa

1982 Liverpool

1983 Liverpool

1984 Liverpool

1985 Everton

1986 Liverpool

1987 Everton

1988 Liverpool

1989 Arsenal

1990 Liverpool

1991 Arsenal

1992 Leeds

1993 Manchester United

1994 Manchester United

1995 Blackburn

1996 Manchester United

1997 Manchester United

1998 Arsenal

1999 Manchester United

2000 Manchester United

2001 Manchester United

2002 Arsenal

2003 Manchester United

2004 Arsenal

2005 Chelsea

2006 Chelsea

2007 Manchester United

2008 Manchester United

2009 Manchester United

2010 Chelsea

2011 Manchester United

2012 Manchester City

2013 Manchester United

2014 Manchester City

2015 Chelsea

2016 Leicester

2017 Chelsea

2018 Manchester City

2019 Manchester City

2020 Liverpool

2021 Manchester City

2022 Manchester City

2023 Manchester City

2024 Manchester City

2025 Liverpool

2026 Arsenal

Nota: No hubo competición entre 1916-19 y 1940-46 debido a las Guerras Mundiales.

FUENTE: AP

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