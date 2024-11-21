OPINION | Mi Compromiso con la Libertad y los Derechos Humanos

Le doy infinitas gracias a Dios por tener hoy la libertad plena de expresar lo que pienso sin temor, una libertad que tanto anhelé durante los años en que viví bajo un sistema que me obligaba a callar.

Cuando vivía en Cuba, sufrí profundamente por no poder hablar abiertamente.

Tuve que soportar el horror de un régimen que ha destruido mi querida isla, sumiéndola en la miseria total y dejando a mis compatriotas con el corazón lleno de desilusión. Un sistema que ha convertido la esperanza en desesperanza, y los sueños en una lucha diaria por sobrevivir.

Además, jamás me haré cómplice de aquellos que, por conveniencias personales, permanecen en silencio ante las injusticias. Callar, cuando se tiene la capacidad de alzar la voz, es traicionar a aquellos que no pueden hacerlo.

Es un acto de indiferencia que perpetúa el sufrimiento de los más vulnerables. Mi compromiso es con ellos, con los silenciados, con los olvidados, con quienes claman justicia desde las sombras.

Respeto profundamente las opiniones de los demás, porque la diversidad de pensamiento es esencial para la humanidad. Sin embargo, también creo que tengo el derecho —y el deber— de compartir las mías, especialmente cuando se trata de defender los valores en los que creo: la libertad, la justicia y la dignidad humana.

La música ha sido mi refugio y mi arma en esta lucha. A través de ella, he podido expresar el dolor, la resistencia y, sobre todo, la esperanza. Mi compromiso es claro: seguiré utilizando mi voz y mi arte para abogar por un mundo más justo, donde nadie tenga que vivir en silencio ni en temor.

My Commitment to Freedom and Human Rights.

As a free man and a vigorous defender of the inalienable rights of human beings, my position has been and always will be in favor of freedom. I strongly repudiate the imprisonment of political prisoners, both in my beloved Cuba and in any corner of the world.

There is no greater injustice than depriving a human being of his freedom for the simple fact of thinking differently or raising his voice against oppression. I firmly believe in respect for private property and free enterprise, which are fundamental pillars for the prosperity and development of nations.

Furthermore, I defend the right of people to exercise their self-determination through free voting, electing their leaders, and all politicians who must represent the fundamental interests of their citizens. These rights are not concessions from any government but inherent to human dignity.

Regardless of the consequences, I will never remain silent in the face of injustice. "Silence gives consent," and I have decided that my voice will always be an instrument to denounce abuse, corruption, and abuse of power.

I give infinite thanks to God for having today the complete freedom to express what I think without fear, a freedom I longed for during the years I lived under a system that forced me to remain silent. When I lived in Cuba, I suffered deeply for not being able to speak openly.

I had to endure the horror of a regime that had destroyed my beloved island, plunging it into total misery and leaving my compatriots with hearts full of disappointment. A system that has turned hope into despair and dreams into a daily struggle to survive.

Furthermore, I will never be an accomplice of those who, for personal convenience, remain silent in the face of injustice. To remain silent when one can raise one's voice is to betray those who cannot.

An act of indifference perpetuates the suffering of the most vulnerable. My commitment is to them, the silenced, the forgotten, and those who cry out for justice from the shadows.

I deeply respect the opinions of others because diversity of thought is essential for humanity. However, I also believe that I have the right – and the duty – to share mine, especially when defending the values I believe in freedom, justice, and human dignity. Music has been my refuge and my weapon in this fight. Through it, I have been able to express pain, resistance, and, above all, hope. My commitment is clear: I will continue to use my voice and art to advocate for a more just world where no one has to live in silence or fear.