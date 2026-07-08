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Lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy

LOS ÁNGELES (AP) — “The Pitt” encabeza la lista de nominados para la próxima edición de los premios Emmy, y varios actores de la serie dramática, que interpretan a médicos, obtuvieron menciones.

Esta imagen difundida por HBO muestra a Jean Smart en una escena de Hacks. (HBO via AP)
Esta imagen difundida por HBO muestra a Jean Smart en una escena de "Hacks". (HBO via AP) AP

“Hacks”, otra serie de HBO, logró el segundo mayor número de nominaciones tras el anuncio realizado el miércoles en Los Ángeles.

Mariska Hargitay, protagonista de “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, será la presentadora de la ceremonia del 14 de septiembre, según anunció NBC el martes.

SERIE DE DRAMA

“The Diplomat”; “The Gilded Age”; “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”; “Paradise”; “The Pitt”; “Pluribus”; “Slow Horses”; “Your Friends & Neighbors”

SERIE DE COMEDIA

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Shrinking”; “Widow’s Bay”

SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

“All Her Fault”; “The Beast in Me”; “Beef”; “DTF St. Louis”; “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Mark Ruffalo, “Task”; Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”; Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”

ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”; Steve Carell, “Rooster”; Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”; Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”; Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”; Tom Pelphrey, “Task”; Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”; Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”; Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Megan Stalter, “Hacks”; Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”; Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”; Carey Mulligan, “Beef”; Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”; Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”; Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”; Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Oscar Isaac, “Beef”; Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”; Richard Gadd, “Half Man”; David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”; Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”; Charles Melton, “Beef”; Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA, ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”; Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”; Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”; Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”; Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”

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Para una lista completa, visite Emmys.com.

FUENTE: AP

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