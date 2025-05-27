americateve

Mike Hammer

Cuban Exile Organizations Honor Ambassador Mike Hammer

Screenshot 2025-05-27 at 3.49.31 PM.png

The Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Cuba, Mike Hammer, was honored with the title Ambassador of the Cuban Exile during a visit to the permanent exhibition at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora.

The recognition, granted by exile organizations, highlights Ambassador Hammer’s extraordinary work as a diplomat in Cuba in defense of human rights, freedom, and democracy, and in support of the establishment of the rule of law.

Screenshot 2025-05-27 at 3.48.59PM.png

“His unwavering voice, steadfast commitment, and courage are a beacon of hope for millions of Cubans yearning for a free country,” reads the plaque, signed by Marcell Felipe, President of the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora and the Inspira America Foundation; Rafael Montalvo, President of the Brigade 2506 Bay of Pigs Veterans Association; Orlando Gutiérrez, Coordinator of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance; Rosa María Payá, General Coordinator of Cuba Decide; María Werlau, Executive Director of Cuba Archive; Sylvia Iriondo, President of MAR for Cuba; and Tony Costa, President of the Cuban Human Rights Foundation.

Following a tour of the permanent exhibition The Cuban Experience, inaugurated in December 2024, Ambassador Hammer held a productive meeting with Diego Suárez, Deputy Director of the Inspira America Foundation; María Werlau, Executive Director of Cuba Archive; Marcell Felipe and Miguel Cossío, President and Executive Director respectively of the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora.

Screenshot 2025-05-27 at 3.49.04PM.png

During the meeting, Mr. Marcell Felipe and Ambassador Mike Hammer agreed on the urgent need for a feasible, practical, and expedited plan to facilitate the transition to democracy in Cuba following the eventual fall of Raúl Castro’s dictatorship. Ambassador Hammer stated that the Cuban regime is currently at its weakest point in history: people have lost their fear, they recognize the failure of the revolution, and in the streets, no one blames the United States or the embargo, he said.

Like Ambassador Mike Hammer, other prominent international figures—such as former Polish President Lech Wasa and former OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro—have also been honored with the title Ambassador of the Cuban Exile.

