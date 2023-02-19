Lista de ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2023

Película — “Im Westen nichts Neues” (“Sin novedad en el frente”)
Para continuar, suscribite a americateve. Si ya sos un usuario suscripto, iniciá sesión.SUSCRIBITE
Película — “Im Westen nichts Neues” (“Sin novedad en el frente”)
Película británica — “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Dirección — Edward Berger, “Im Westen nichts Neues”
Actor — Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Actriz — Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Actor de reparto —Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Actriz de reparto —Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Estrella en ascenso (votado por el público) —Emma Mackey
Debut británico — Guionista y directora Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”
Guion original — Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Guion adaptado — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell, “Im Westen nichts Neues”
Película en lengua no inglesa — “Im Westen nichts Neues”
Música original — Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”
Cinematografía — James Friend, “Im Westen nichts Neues”
Edición — “Everywhere All At Once”
Diseño de producción — “Babylon”
Diseño de vestuario — “Elvis”
Sonido — “Im Westen nichts Neues”
Casting — “Elvis”
Efectos visuales — “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Maquillaje y peinado — “Elvis”
Película animada — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Cortometraje británico — “An Irish Goodbye”
Cortometraje británico animado — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
Documental — “Navalny”
BAFTA Fellowship — Sandy Powell
FUENTE: Associated Press
Suscribite a nuestro Newsletter