domingo 19 de febrero 2023

Alcanzaste el límite de 40 notas leídas

Para continuar, suscribite a americateve. Si ya sos un usuario suscripto, iniciá sesión.

SUSCRIBITE

Lista de ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2023

LONDRES (AP) — Lista de ganadores de los Premios BAFTA de la Academia Británica de Cine 2023 otorgados el domingo en Londres.

ESP-CIN BAFTA-LISTA
Associated Press

Película — “Im Westen nichts Neues” (“Sin novedad en el frente”)

Lee además
¿la madre de chyno miranda esta en contra de su hijo?

¿La madre de Chyno Miranda está en contra de su hijo?
clara chia no le importo estar en publico y asi le quito un granito a pique

Clara Chía no le importó estar en público y así le quitó un granito a Piqué

Película británica — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Dirección — Edward Berger, “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Actor — Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Actriz — Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Actor de reparto —Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Actriz de reparto —Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Estrella en ascenso (votado por el público) —Emma Mackey

Debut británico — Guionista y directora Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Guion original — Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Guion adaptado — Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell, “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Película en lengua no inglesa — “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Música original — Volker Bertelmann, “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Cinematografía — James Friend, “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Edición — “Everywhere All At Once”

Diseño de producción — “Babylon”

Diseño de vestuario — “Elvis”

Sonido — “Im Westen nichts Neues”

Casting — “Elvis”

Efectos visuales — “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Maquillaje y peinado — “Elvis”

Película animada — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Cortometraje británico — “An Irish Goodbye”

Cortometraje británico animado — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Documental — “Navalny”

BAFTA Fellowship — Sandy Powell

FUENTE: Associated Press

Deja tu comentario

Notas relacionadas
¿la madre de chyno miranda esta en contra de su hijo?

¿La madre de Chyno Miranda está en contra de su hijo?

clara chia no le importo estar en publico y asi le quito un granito a pique

Clara Chía no le importó estar en público y así le quitó un granito a Piqué

MINTUR exculpa al rapero Tekashi 6ix9ine de los disturbios tras el lanzamiento de dólares en La Habana

El tumulto de personas corrió desesperadamente detrás de los billetes, generando un "show humillante"

karol g habla de su nueva colaboracion con shakira

Karol G habla de su nueva colaboración con Shakira

Destacados del día

Se intensifica a búsqueda de Leandro Fernández tras robar un autobús

Se intensifica a búsqueda de Leandro Fernández tras robar un autobús

Dueña de popular granja Knaus Berry en estado crítico después de que su hijo la atacara brultalmente

Dueña de popular granja Knaus Berry en estado crítico después de que su hijo la atacara brultalmente

México anuncia programa de visas de reunificación familiar para cubanos

México anuncia programa de visas de reunificación familiar para cubanos

Sistema eléctrico se restablece tras fallo que afectó casi toda Cuba

Sistema eléctrico se restablece tras fallo que afectó casi toda Cuba

Muere en Cuba el periodista Rolando Pérez Betancourt, conductor de la Séptima Puerta

Muere en Cuba el periodista Rolando Pérez Betancourt, conductor de la Séptima Puerta

Destacadas de América Latina

La literatura catamarqueña ¿goza de buena salud? 4

Chaku: Tradición ancestral que protege a las vicuñas

Comisarios y subalternos, a juicio por millonario hurto

¿Querés estar informada/o las 24hs?

Suscribite a nuestro Newsletter