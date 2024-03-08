¿Quién ganará en los Oscar? La lista completa de predicciones de AP

A continuación, la lista para las 23 categorías, de cortometraje a mejor película.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”
ACTRIZ
Bahr: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” (“Pobres criaturas”)
Coyle: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (“Los asesinos de la luna”)
ACTOR
Bahr: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Coyle: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Bahr: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (“Los que se quedan”)
Coyle: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Bahr: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Coyle: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
DIRECTOR
Bahr: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
Coyle: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
DOCUMENTAL
Bahr: “20 Days in Mariupol” (“20 días en Mariúpol”)
Coyle: “20 Days in Mariupol”
LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL
Bahr: “The Zone of Interest” (“La zona de interés”)
Coyle: “The Zone of Interest”
LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Bahr: “Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”)
Coyle: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: A través del spider-verso”)
GUION ORIGINAL
Bahr: “Past Lives” (“Vidas pasadas”), Celine Song
Coyle: “Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”), Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
GUION ADAPTADO
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan
Coyle: “American Fiction” (“Ficción estadounidense”), Cord Jefferson
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
Coyle: “Poor Things”, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuza Mihalek
CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Hoyte van Hoytema
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Bahr: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington
Coyle: “Poor Things”, Holly Waddington
EDICIÓN
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Jennifer Lame
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Luisa Abel
Coyle: “Maestro”, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell
SONIDO
Bahr: “The Zone of Interest”
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”
EFECTOS VISUALES
Bahr: “The Creator”
Coyle: “Godzilla Minus One”
MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Bahr: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson
Coyle: “Oppenheimer”, Ludwig Göransson
CANCIÓN
Bahr: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Coyle: “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Bahr: “Ninety-Five Senses”
Coyle: “Letter to a Pig”
CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Bahr: “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”
Coyle: “The Last Repair Shop”
CORTOMETRAJE
Bahr: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Coyle: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
FUENTE: Associated Press
