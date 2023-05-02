Lista selecta de nominados de los Premios Tony 2023

Mejor musical: “& Juliet”, “Kimberly Akimbo”, “New York, New York”, “Shucked”, “Some Like It Hot”.

Mejor obra: “Ain’t No Mo’”, “Between Riverside and Crazy”, “Cost of Living”, “Fat Ham”, “Leopoldstadt”.

Mejor reposición de una obra: “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”, “A Doll’s House”, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”.

Mejor reposición de un musical: “Into the Woods”, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”, “Parade”, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”.

Mejor actor en una obra: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”; Corey Hawkins, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”; Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”; Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”; Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”.

Mejor actor en un musical: Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”; J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”; Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods”; Ben Platt, “Parade”; Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”.

Mejor actriz en un musical: Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”; Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”; Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”; Micaela Diamond, “Parade”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en un musical: Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”; Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”; NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”; Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”.

Mejor actor de reparto en un musical: Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”; Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”; Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”; Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”; Alex Newell, “Shucked”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra: Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”; Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’”; Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”; Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”; Kara Young, “Cost of Living”.

Mejor actor de reparto en una obra: Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’”; Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”; Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House”; Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”; David Zayas, “Cost of Living”.

Mejor dirección de una obra: Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”; Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”; Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House”; Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”; Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’”; Max Webster, “Life of Pi”.

Mejor dirección de un musical: Michael Arden, “Parade”; Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”; Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”; Jack O’Brien, “Shucked”; Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”.

Mejor coreografía: Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”; Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”; Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet”; Jennifer Weber, “KPOP”.

Mejor libreto de un musical: “& Juliet”, David West Read; “Kimberly Akimbo”, David Lindsay-Abaire; “New York, New York”, David Thompson and Sharon Washington; “Shucked”, Robert Horn; “Some Like It Hot”, Matthew López & Amber Ruffin.

Mejor música original: “Almost Famous”, música: Tom Kitt, letras: Cameron Crowe y Tom Kitt; “Kimberly Akimbo”, música: Jeanine Tesori, letras: David Lindsay-Abaire; “KPOP”, música y letras: Helen Park & Max Vernon; “Shucked”, música y letras: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally; “Some Like It Hot”, música: Marc Shaiman, letras: Scott Wittman y Marc Shaiman.

