Lista selecta de nominados de los Premios Tony 2023

NUEVA YORK (AP) — Lista selecta de nominados de los Premios Tony 2023, anunciados el martes.

FILE - El escenario antes del inicio de la 75.ª entrega anual de los premios Tony el 12 de junio de 2022 en Nueva York. La 76.ª entrega anual de los premios Tony se transmitirá en vivo desde el United Palace en Nueva York el domingo 11 de junio de 2023.(Foto Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, archivo)
Mejor musical: “& Juliet”, “Kimberly Akimbo”, “New York, New York”, “Shucked”, “Some Like It Hot”.

Mejor obra: “Ain’t No Mo’”, “Between Riverside and Crazy”, “Cost of Living”, “Fat Ham”, “Leopoldstadt”.

Mejor reposición de una obra: “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”, “A Doll’s House”, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”.

Mejor reposición de un musical: “Into the Woods”, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”, “Parade”, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”.

Mejor actor en una obra: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”; Corey Hawkins, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”; Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”; Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”; Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”.

Mejor actriz en una obra: Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House”; Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”; Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976”; Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”.

Mejor actor en un musical: Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”; J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”; Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods”; Ben Platt, “Parade”; Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”.

Mejor actriz en un musical: Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”; Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”; Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”; Micaela Diamond, “Parade”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en un musical: Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”; Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”; NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”; Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”.

Mejor actor de reparto en un musical: Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”; Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”; Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”; Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”; Alex Newell, “Shucked”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en una obra: Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”; Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’”; Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”; Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”; Kara Young, “Cost of Living”.

Mejor actor de reparto en una obra: Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’”; Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”; Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House”; Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”; David Zayas, “Cost of Living”.

Mejor dirección de una obra: Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”; Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”; Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House”; Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”; Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’”; Max Webster, “Life of Pi”.

Mejor dirección de un musical: Michael Arden, “Parade”; Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”; Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”; Jack O’Brien, “Shucked”; Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”.

Mejor coreografía: Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”; Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”; Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”; Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet”; Jennifer Weber, “KPOP”.

Mejor libreto de un musical: “& Juliet”, David West Read; “Kimberly Akimbo”, David Lindsay-Abaire; “New York, New York”, David Thompson and Sharon Washington; “Shucked”, Robert Horn; “Some Like It Hot”, Matthew López & Amber Ruffin.

Mejor música original: “Almost Famous”, música: Tom Kitt, letras: Cameron Crowe y Tom Kitt; “Kimberly Akimbo”, música: Jeanine Tesori, letras: David Lindsay-Abaire; “KPOP”, música y letras: Helen Park & Max Vernon; “Shucked”, música y letras: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally; “Some Like It Hot”, música: Marc Shaiman, letras: Scott Wittman y Marc Shaiman.

___

En internet: http://tonyawards.com

FUENTE: Associated Press

