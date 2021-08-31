VIH VACUNA

urn:publicid:ap.org:fc71d5b4df2f42d3b22a1bebc5e91f3dVIH VACUNA2021-08-31T13:58:36.348Z2021-08-31T13:58:25ZCopyright 2021The Associated Press. All rights reservedVIH VACUNASteven SenneSTAFFSRSCaption Writerdzadunaisky|File|Filed|8/31/2021 1:58:25 PMEDITORThe Associated PressLa foto del 24 de febrero de 2021 muestra el logo de Johnson & Johnson sobre un botiquín de primeros auxilios en Walpole, Massachusetts, EEUU. Una posible vacuna contra el VIH que está desarrollando Johnson & Johnson no dio protección contra el virus en un estudio temprano, dijo la farmacéutica el martes 31 de agosto de 2021. (AP Foto/Steven Senne, file) TrueSteven SenneSRSdzadunaisky|File|Filed|8/31/2021 1:58:25 PMASSOCIATED PRESS-----SPANNYPS210VIH VACUNA21243500843924PhotoAP2021-02-24T12:05:49Zurn:publicid:ap.org:fc71d5b4df2f42d3b22a1bebc5e91f3d0UsableFEB. 24, 2021 PHOTO2021-08-31T13:58:25Z