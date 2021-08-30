PATRIOTS-ALINEACION

urn:publicid:ap.org:97a03c69bb614d4cb7332dbe5352b3d9PATRIOTS-ALINEACION2021-08-30T23:27:19.898Z2021-08-30T23:27:12ZCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.PATRIOTS-ALINEACIONMatt RourkeSTAFFMRCaption Writernkhurana|File|Filed|8/24/2021 1:18:18 AMEDITORnkhurana|File|Filed|8/30/2021 11:27:12 PMEDITORThe Associated PressEn foto del 19 de agosto del 2021, Cam Newton de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra calienta antes del juego de pretemporada ante los Eagles de Filadelfia. El lunes 20 de agosto del 2021, el coach Bill Belichick aún no anuncia quién será el quarterback titular en la semana 1. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) TrueMatt RourkeMRnkhurana|File|Filed|8/24/2021 1:18:18 AMnkhurana|File|Filed|8/30/2021 11:27:12 PMASSOCIATED PRESS-----SPANNYAG102PATRIOTS-ALINEACION21236044081311PhotoAP2021-08-19T21:45:21Zurn:publicid:ap.org:c0fa53f92cab47b1a572e81ede78e5fe1Usable2021-08-30T23:27:12Z