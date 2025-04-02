americateve

Downtown Miami

Tenant Scammed at Loft 2 Downtown Miami: KeyRenter Miami and Roel van de Ven Execute an Organized Rental Deposit Fraud

A Venezuelan tenant named Elias Acosta reported to América Noticias that he was the victim of rental deposit theft by Roel van de Ven, amounting to approximately $4,000.

Screenshot 2025-04-02 at 1.02.01 PM.png

The tenant informed América Noticias that the apartment he was renting—unit 1805 at Loft 2 Downtown Miami—had a moisture problem on the floor. He reported the issue to the unit managers, Roel van de Ven and Erick Silva, who sent a technician to inspect the problem. The technician informed Elias that the apartment owner had decided to replace the entire floor and assured him that he did not need to worry. KeyRenter Miami was aware that the tenant was not responsible for this issue.

Months later, when Elias ended his lease, Roel emailed him, claiming that he was responsible for the floor damage. This contradicted the initial statements given while Elias was still living in the unit. Even though KeyRenter Miami knew that Elias was not responsible for the damage, they blamed him after the lease ended. According to Roel, the floor damage amounted to $6,700, and he forced Elias to cover the cost by withholding his nearly $4,000 security deposit.

With all the evidence in hand, Elias approached América Noticias to report this case, which is part of a common rental deposit scam in Miami. This type of fraud happens frequently, which is why we are committed to exposing and denouncing such actions.

We urge the real estate community in Miami to be cautious when dealing with companies like KeyRenter Miami and individuals like Roel van de Ven and Erick Silva, who deceive tenants and manipulate situations to keep their security deposits.

Screenshot 2025-04-02 at 1.03.48PM.png
Screenshot 2025-04-02 at 1.04.30PM.png
Screenshot 2025-04-02 at 1.25.17PM.png
Evidence of the floor moisture damage was reported to Roel six months before the tenant moved in.

Screenshot 2025-04-02 at 1.25.00PM.png

