Salvan a un cubano a la deriva en una balsa improvisada cerca de Key Biscayne, pero sus otros 3 compañeros no resistieron

#Breaking @USCG, good Sam save 1 in #KeyBiscayne. @MiamiDadeFire brought the man to the hospital for immediate care. The man reported he left #Cuba, was adrift for 10 days, and 3 others with him died. #DontTakeToTheSeas.



Read more: https://t.co/4TOUEkbyz5 pic.twitter.com/2ssaSYIg5u