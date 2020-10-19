Miami Dade 19 octubre 2020
¿Dónde votar de manera anticipada en el condado Miami-Dade?
Este lunes 19 de octubre comenzó en la Florida la votación anticipada para las elecciones del 3 de noviembre.
Las autoridades electorales han habilitado 33 sitios en el condado Miami-Dade a los que acudir desde ahora y hasta el domingo 1 de noviembre, último día para emitir su voto con anticipación.
Los lugares de votación anticipada son:
- Arcola Lakes Branch Library 8240 NW 7TH Avenue, Miami, FL 33150
- Joseph Caleb Center Community Meeting Room 5400 NW 22ND Avenue - Building A, Miami, FL 33142
- North Shore Branch Library 7501 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
- California Club Branch Library 700 Ives Dairy Road, Miami FL 33179
- Kendall Branch Library 9101 SW 97TH Avenue, Miami, FL 33176
- Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180
- Coral Gables Branch Library 3443 Segovia Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library 15205 SW 88TH Street, Miami, FL 33196
- Palmetto Bay Branch Library 17641 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
- Coral Reef Branch Library 9211 SW 152ND Street, Miami, FL 33157
- Lemon City Branch Library 430 NE 61ST Street, Miami, FL 33137
- Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science 1101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
- Elections Department (Main Office) 2700 NW 87TH Avenue, Doral, FL 33172
- Miami Beach City Hall 1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Pinecrest Branch Library 5835 SW 111TH Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156
- Florida City Youth Activity Center 650 NW 5TH Avenue, Florida City, FL 33034
- Miami Dade College Kendall Campus-(The Fascell Conference Center) 11011 SW 104TH Street - Building K, Miami, FL 33176
- Shenandoah Branch Library 2111 SW 19TH Street, Miami, FL 33145
- Florida International University- (Student Academic Success Center) 11200 SW 8TH Street Miami, FL 33199
- Miami Dade College North Campus (Library) 11380 NW 27TH Avenue - Building 2, Miami, FL 33167
- South Dade Regional Library 10750 SW 211TH Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
- Historic Garage 3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
- Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center) 15151 NW 82ND Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33016
- Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office) 111 NW 1ST Street (Lobby), Miami, FL 33128
- Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center) 1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
- Naranja Branch Library 14850 SW 280TH Street, Homestead, FL 33032
- Westchester Regional Library 9445 SW 24TH Street, Miami, FL 33165
- International Mall Branch Library 10315 NW 12TH Street, Doral, FL 33172
- North Dade Regional Library 2455 NW 183RD Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- West Kendall Regional Library 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196
- John F. Kennedy Library 190 W. 49TH Street, Hialeah, FL 33012
- North Miami Public Library 835 NE 132ND Street, North Miami, FL 33161
- West Miami Community Center 901 SW 62ND Avenue, West Miami, FL 33144.
Todos los sitios de votación estarán abiertos de siete de la mañana a siete de la noche.
Fuente: Redacción de americateve.com
