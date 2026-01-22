Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar

-Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"; Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"; Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle after Another"; Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

-Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”; Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another” Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Guion original

- “Blue Moon”; “It Was Just an Accident”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”

Guion adaptado

- “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle after Another”; “Train Dreams”

Cinematografía

- “Frankenstein”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams”

Edición

- “F1”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”;

Música original

- “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”

Canción original

-“Golden” de “Kpop Demon Hunters”; “Train Dreams” de “Train Dreams”; “Dear Me” de “Diane Warren: Relentless”; “I Lied To You” de “Sinners”; “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” de “Viva Verdi!”

Sonido

- “F1”; “Frankenstein”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”; “Sirāt”

Efectos visuales

- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “F1”; “Jurassic World Rebirth”; “The Lost Bus”; “Sinners”

Maquillaje y peinado

- “Frankenstein”; “Kokuho”; “Sinners”; “The Smashing Machine”; “The Ugly Stepsister”

Diseño de vestuario

-"Avatar: Fire and Ash"; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sinners”

Diseño de producción

-"Frankenstein"; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”

Casting

-"Hamnet"; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sinners”

Cortometraje

- “Butcher’s Stain”; “A Friend of Dorothy”; “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”; “The Singers”; “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Cortometraje animado

-"Butterfly"; “Forevergreen”; “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”; “Retirement Plan”; “The Three Sisters”

Cortometraje documental

-"All the Empty Rooms"; “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”; “Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’”; ”The Devil Is Busy"; “Perfectly a Strangeness”

Largometraje documental

- “The Alabama Solution”; “Come See Me in the Good Light”; “Cutting through Rocks”; “Mr. Nobody against Putin”; “The Perfect Neighbor”

Largometraje internacional

-“O Agente Secreto” (“El agente secreto”) de Brasil, “Yek tasadef sadeh” (“Un simple accidente”) de Francia; “Sentimental Value” (“Valor Sentimental”) de Noruega; “Sirât” de España; “Sawt Hind Rajab” (“La voz de Hind Rajab”) de Túnez

Largometraje animado

- “Arco”; “Elio”; “KPop Demon Hunters”; “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”; “Zootopia 2”

