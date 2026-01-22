Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar

-“Bugonia”; “F1”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “O Agente Secreto” (“El agente secreto”); “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams”
Lista de nominados a la 98a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el jueves en Beverly Hills, California. Los Oscar se entregarán el 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.
-Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"; Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"; Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle after Another"; Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
-Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”; Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”; Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”; Emma Stone, “Bugonia”; Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
-Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”; Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”; Wagner Moura, “O Agente Secreto”
-Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”; Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another” Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”
-Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”; Inga Ibsdotter LilIeaas, “Sentimental Value”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons”; Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”; Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
- “Blue Moon”; “It Was Just an Accident”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”
- “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle after Another”; “Train Dreams”
- “Frankenstein”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams”
- “F1”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”;
- “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”
-“Golden” de “Kpop Demon Hunters”; “Train Dreams” de “Train Dreams”; “Dear Me” de “Diane Warren: Relentless”; “I Lied To You” de “Sinners”; “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” de “Viva Verdi!”
- “F1”; “Frankenstein”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”; “Sirāt”
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “F1”; “Jurassic World Rebirth”; “The Lost Bus”; “Sinners”
- “Frankenstein”; “Kokuho”; “Sinners”; “The Smashing Machine”; “The Ugly Stepsister”
-"Avatar: Fire and Ash"; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sinners”
-"Frankenstein"; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”
-"Hamnet"; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sinners”
- “Butcher’s Stain”; “A Friend of Dorothy”; “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”; “The Singers”; “Two People Exchanging Saliva”
-"Butterfly"; “Forevergreen”; “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”; “Retirement Plan”; “The Three Sisters”
-"All the Empty Rooms"; “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”; “Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’”; ”The Devil Is Busy"; “Perfectly a Strangeness”
- “The Alabama Solution”; “Come See Me in the Good Light”; “Cutting through Rocks”; “Mr. Nobody against Putin”; “The Perfect Neighbor”
-“O Agente Secreto” (“El agente secreto”) de Brasil, “Yek tasadef sadeh” (“Un simple accidente”) de Francia; “Sentimental Value” (“Valor Sentimental”) de Noruega; “Sirât” de España; “Sawt Hind Rajab” (“La voz de Hind Rajab”) de Túnez
- “Arco”; “Elio”; “KPop Demon Hunters”; “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”; “Zootopia 2”
FUENTE: AP
