americateve

Alcanzaste el límite de 40 notas leídas

Para continuar, suscribite a americateve. Si ya sos un usuario suscripto, iniciá sesión.

SUSCRIBITE

Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar

Lista de nominados a la 98a edición anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el jueves en Beverly Hills, California. Los Oscar se entregarán el 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película

-“Bugonia”; “F1”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “O Agente Secreto” (“El agente secreto”); “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams”

Dirección

-Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"; Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"; Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle after Another"; Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Actriz

-Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”; Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”; Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”; Emma Stone, “Bugonia”; Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Actor

-Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”; Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”; Wagner Moura, “O Agente Secreto”

Actor de reparto

-Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”; Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another” Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Actriz de reparto

-Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”; Inga Ibsdotter LilIeaas, “Sentimental Value”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons”; Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”; Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Guion original

- “Blue Moon”; “It Was Just an Accident”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”

Guion adaptado

- “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle after Another”; “Train Dreams”

Cinematografía

- “Frankenstein”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams”

Edición

- “F1”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”;

Música original

- “Bugonia”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”

Canción original

-“Golden” de “Kpop Demon Hunters”; “Train Dreams” de “Train Dreams”; “Dear Me” de “Diane Warren: Relentless”; “I Lied To You” de “Sinners”; “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” de “Viva Verdi!”

Sonido

- “F1”; “Frankenstein”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”; “Sirāt”

Efectos visuales

- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “F1”; “Jurassic World Rebirth”; “The Lost Bus”; “Sinners”

Maquillaje y peinado

- “Frankenstein”; “Kokuho”; “Sinners”; “The Smashing Machine”; “The Ugly Stepsister”

Diseño de vestuario

-"Avatar: Fire and Ash"; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sinners”

Diseño de producción

-"Frankenstein"; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”

Casting

-"Hamnet"; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle after Another”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sinners”

Cortometraje

- “Butcher’s Stain”; “A Friend of Dorothy”; “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”; “The Singers”; “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Cortometraje animado

-"Butterfly"; “Forevergreen”; “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”; “Retirement Plan”; “The Three Sisters”

Cortometraje documental

-"All the Empty Rooms"; “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”; “Children No More: ‘Were and Are Gone’”; ”The Devil Is Busy"; “Perfectly a Strangeness”

Largometraje documental

- “The Alabama Solution”; “Come See Me in the Good Light”; “Cutting through Rocks”; “Mr. Nobody against Putin”; “The Perfect Neighbor”

Largometraje internacional

-“O Agente Secreto” (“El agente secreto”) de Brasil, “Yek tasadef sadeh” (“Un simple accidente”) de Francia; “Sentimental Value” (“Valor Sentimental”) de Noruega; “Sirât” de España; “Sawt Hind Rajab” (“La voz de Hind Rajab”) de Túnez

Largometraje animado

- “Arco”; “Elio”; “KPop Demon Hunters”; “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”; “Zootopia 2”

FUENTE: AP

Deja tu comentario

Notas relacionadas
Parte de un tren accidentado se ve en el lugar de una colisión de tren en Adamuz, en el sur de España, el lunes 9 de enero de 2026. (AP foto/Manu Fernández)

España inicia tres días de luto por el mortal accidente de tren mientras busca más cuerpos

Fernando Mendoza, quarterback de Indiana, celebra después de anotar frente a Miami durante la segunda mitad del juego de campeonato nacional del fútbol americano universitario, el lunes 19 de enero de 2026, en Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Foto/Marta Lavandier)

Indiana completa temporada invicta y gana su 1er título nacional al derrotar 27-21 a Miami

Una persona herida es trasladada en ambulancia en Adamuz, cerca de Córdoba, en el sur de España, el lunes 19 de enero de 2026, tras un choque de trenes de alta velocidad. (Francisco J. Olmo/Europa Press via AP)

Sube a al menos 39 el número de muertos en choque de trenes en España mientras buscan más cuerpos

El primer ministro de Canadá, Mark Carney, habla con los medios en el Parque Ritan en Beijing, China, el viernes 16 de enero de 2026. (Foto AP/Vincent Thian)

Canadá firma un acuerdo comercial con China, desafiando a Trump

Destacados del día

Trump busca un cambio de régimen en Cuba en 2026 y este sería el plan, según The Wall Street Journal

Trump busca un cambio de régimen en Cuba en 2026 y este sería el plan, según The Wall Street Journal

Trump anuncia preacuerdo con la OTAN sobre Groenlandia y suspende amenaza de aranceles a Europa

Trump anuncia preacuerdo con la OTAN sobre Groenlandia y suspende amenaza de aranceles a Europa

Cubano acusado de brutal homicidio en Dallas integra la lista de los peores delincuentes en EEUU en 2025

Cubano acusado de brutal homicidio en Dallas integra la lista de los peores delincuentes en EEUU en 2025

Parlamento Europeo aprueba enmienda para suspender la cooperación con Cuba y revisa el Acuerdo de Diálogo Político y Cooperación
ULTIMA HORA

Parlamento Europeo aprueba enmienda para suspender la cooperación con Cuba y revisa el Acuerdo de Diálogo Político y Cooperación

Cubano es arrestado en MIAMI por estafa con cientos de libras de langosta valoradas en miles de dólares

Cubano es arrestado en MIAMI por estafa con cientos de libras de langosta valoradas en miles de dólares

Destacadas de América Latina

La literatura catamarqueña ¿goza de buena salud? 4

Chaku: Tradición ancestral que protege a las vicuñas

Comisarios y subalternos, a juicio por millonario hurto

¿Querés estar informada/o las 24hs?

Suscribite a nuestro Newsletter