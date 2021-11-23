Lista de nominados al Grammy

— Álbum del año: “We Are”, Jon Batiste; “Love For Sale”, Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga; “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”, Justin Bieber; “Planet Her (Deluxe Edition)”, Doja Cat; “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish; “Back of My Mind”, H.E.R.; “MONTERO”, Lil Nas X; “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo; “evermore”, Taylor Swift; “Donda”, Kanye West.

— Grabación del año: “I Still Have Faith in You”, ABBA; “I Get a Kick Out of You”, Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga; “Peaches”, Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon; “Right on Time”, Brandi Carlile; “Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat con SZA; “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish; “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, Lil Nas X; “Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo; “Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic.

— Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “Bad Habits”, Johnny McDaid y Ed Sheeran; “A Beautiful Noise”, Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry y Hailey Whitters; “Drivers License”, Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo; “Fight For You”, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas; “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell; “Kiss Me More”, Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe y David Sprecher; “Leave The Door Open”, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II y Bruno Mars; “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill y Roy Lenzo; “Peaches”, Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman y Keavan Yazdani; “Right On Time”, Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth.

— Mejor nuevo artista: Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie.

— Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Anyone”, Justin Bieber; “Right on Time”, Brandi Carlile; “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish; “Positions”, Ariana Grande; “Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo.

— Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: “I Get a Kick Out of You”, Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga; “Lonely”, Justin Bieber y Benny Blanco; “Butter”, BTS; “Higher Power”, Coldplay; “Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat con SZA.

— Mejor album pop vocal: “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”, Justin Bieber; “Planet Her (Deluxe)”, Doja Cat; “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish; “Positions”, Ariana Grande; “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo.

— Mejor album pop vocal tradicional: “Love for Sale”, Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga; “’Til We Meet Again (Live)”, Norah Jones; “A Tori Kelly Christmas”, Tori Kelly; “Ledisi Sings Nina”, Ledisi; “That’s Life”, Willie Nelson; “A Holly Dolly Christmas”, Dolly Parton.

— Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: “Subconsciously”, Black Coffee; “Fallen Embers”, Illenium; “Music is the Weapon (Reloaded)”, Major Lazer; “Shockwave”, Marshmello; “Free Love”, Sylvan Esso; “Judgement”, Ten City.

— Mejor album de rock: “Power Up”, AC/DC; “Capitol Cuts – Live from Studio A”, Black Pumas; “No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1”, Chris Cornell; “Medicine at Midnight”, Foo Fighters; “McCartney III”, Paul McCartney.

— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “Shore”, Fleet Foxes; “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”, Halsey; “Jubilee”, Japanese Breakfast; “Collapsed In Sunbeams”, Arlo Parks; “Daddy’s Home”, St. Vincent.

— Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo: “New Light”, Eric Bellinger; “Something to Say”, Cory Henry; “Mood Valiant”, Hiatus Kaiyote; “Table for Two”, Lucky Daye; “Dinner Party: Dessert”, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder y Kamasi Washington; “Studying Abroad: Extended Stay”, Masego.

— Mejor álbum de R&B: “Temporary Highs in Violet Skies”, Snoh Aalegra; “We Are”, Jon Batiste; “Gold-Diggers Sound”, Leon Bridges; “Back of My Mind”, H.E.R.; “Heaux Tales”, Jazmine Sullivan.

— Mejor álbum de rap: “The Off-Season”, J. Cole; “Certified Lover Boy”, Drake; “King’s Disease II”, Nas; “Call Me If You Get Lost”, Tyler, the Creator; “Donda”, Kanye West.

— Mejor álbum country: “Skeleton”, Brothers Osborne; “Remember Her Name”, Mickey Guyton; “The Marfa Tapes”, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall y Jack Ingram; “The Ballad of Dood and Juanita”, Sturgill Simpson; “Starting Over”, Chris Stapleton.

— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “Generations”, The Baylor Project; “Superblue”, Kurt Elling y Charlie Hunter; “Time Traveler”, Nnenna Freelon; “Flor”, Gretchen Parlato; “Songwrights Apothecary Lab”, Esperanza Spalding.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul”, Jon Batiste; “Absence”, Terence Blanchard con The E Collective y el Turtle Island Quartet; “Skyline”, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette y Gonzalo Rubalcaba; “Akoustic Band Live”, Chick Corea, John Patitucci y Dave Weckl; “Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)”, Pat Metheny.

— Mejor álbum de latin jazz: “Mirror Mirror”, Eliane Elias con Chick Corea y Chucho Valdés; “The South Bronx Story”, Carlos Henríquez; “Virtual Birdland”, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra; “Transparency”, Dafnis Prieto Sextet; “El arte del bolero”, Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo.

— Mejor álbum góspel: “Changing Your Story”, Jekalyn Carr; “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”, Maverick City Music; “Jonny x Mali: Live in LA”, Jonathan McReynolds y Mali Music; “Believe for It”, CeCe Winans.

— Mejor album de música cristiana contemporánea: “No Stranger”, Natalie Grant; “Feels Like Home Vol. 2”, Israel and New Breed; “The Blessing (Live)”, Kari Jobe; “Citizen of Heaven (Live)”, Tauren Wells; “Old Church Basement”, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music.

— Mejor álbum pop latino: “Vértigo”, Pablo Alborán; “Mis amores”, Paula Arenas; “Hecho a la antigua”, Ricardo Arjona; “Mis manos”, Camilo; “Mendó”, Alex Cuba; “Revelación”, Selena Gómez.

— Mejor álbum latino urbano: “Afrodisíaco”, Rauw Alejandro; “El último tour del mundo”, Bad Bunny; “José”, J Balvin; “KG0516”, Karol G; “Sin miedo (del amor y otros demonios)”, Kali Uchis.

— Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo: “Deja”, Bomba Estéreo; “Mira lo que me hiciste hacer (deluxe edition)”, Diamante Eléctrico; “Origen”, Juanes; “Calambre”, Nathy Peluso; “El madrileño”, C. Tangana; “Sonidos de karmática resonancia”, Zoé.

— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana): “Antología de la música ranchera, Vol. 2”, Aida Cuevas; “A mis 80s”, Vicente Fernández; “Seis”, Mon Laferte; “Un canto por México, Vol. II”, Natalia Lafourcade; “Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)”, Christian Nodal.

— Mejor álbum latino tropical: “SALSWING!”, Rubén Blades; “En cuarentena”, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico; “Sin salsa no hay paraíso”, Aymée Nuviola; “Colegas”, Gilberto Santa Rosa; “Live in Peru”, Tony Succar.

— Mejor álbum de reggae: “Pamoja”, Etana; “Positive Vibration”, Gramps Morgan, “Live N Livin”, Sean Paul; “Royal”, Jesse Royal; “Beauty in the Silence”, Soja; “10”, Spice.

— Mejor álbum hablado: “Aftermath”, LeVar Burton, “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis”, Don Cheadle; “Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago”; “8:46”, Dave Chappelle y Amir Sulaiman; “A Promised Land”, Barack Obama.

— Mejor álbum de comedia: “The Comedy Vaccine”, Lavell Crawford; “Evolution”, Chelsea Handler; “Sincerely Louis C.K.”, Louis C.K; “Thanks for Risking Your Life”, Lewis Black; “The Greatest Average American”, Nate Bargatze; “Zero F---s Given”, Kevin Hart.

— Mejor banda sonora compilada para un medio audiovisual: “Cruella”, “Dear Evan Hansen”, “In the Heights”, “One Night in Miami…”, “Respect”, “Schmigadoon! Episode 1”, “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”.

— Mejor banda sonora para un medio audiovisual: “Bridgerton”, Kris Bowers; “Dune”, Hans Zimmer; “The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2”, Ludwig Göransson; “The Queen’s Gambit”, Carlos Rafael Rivera; “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

— Productor del año, no clásico: Jack Antonoff, Rogét Chahayed, Mike Elizondo, Hit-Boy, Ricky Reed.

— Mejor video musical: “Shot in the Dark”, AC/DC; “Freedom”, Jon Batiste; “I Get a Kick Out of You”, Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga; “Peaches”, Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon; “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish; “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)”, Lil Nas X; “Good 4 U”, Olivia Rodrigo.

— Mejor película musical: “Inside”, “David Byrne’s American Utopia”, “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”, “Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui”, “Summer of Soul”.