Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026

“Blue Moon” ("Luna Azul"); "Bugonia"; “Marty Supreme” ("Marty Supremo"); "Eojjeolsuga eobsda" (“No Other Choice”); "Nouvelle Vague"; “One Battle After Another”.

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"; Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love” ("Mátate, Amor"); Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”; Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt” ("Cacería de brujas"); Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"; Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby” ("Lo siento, cariño").

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams” ("Sueños de trenes"); Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"; Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine” ("La máquina"); Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” ("Pecadores"); Wagner Moura, "O Agente Secreto"; Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”.

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” ("Si pudiera, te daría una patada"); Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good” ("Wicked: Por Siempre"; Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue" ("Song Sung Blue: Sueño inquebrantable"); Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee” ("El testimonio de Anne Lee"; Emma Stone, "Bugonia".

Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; George Clooney, "Jay Kelly"; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”; Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”; Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia."

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”; Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”; Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons” ("La hora de la desaparición"); Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another.”

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”; Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”.

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” ("Avatar: Fuego y cenizas"); "F1"; “KPop Demon Hunters” ("Las guerreras k-pop"); “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” ("Misión Imposible: sentencia final"); "Sinners"; "Weapons"; “Wicked: For Good”; "Zootopia 2".

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

"Yek tasadef sadeh" ("Un simple accidente"), Francia; "Eojjeolsuga eobsda" (“No Other Choice”), Corea del Sur; "O Agente Secreto" ("El agente secreto"), Brasil; “Sentimental value”, Noruega; "Sirāt", España; “The Voice of Hind Rajab”, Túnez.

Mejor película animada

"Arco"; "Kimetsu no Yaiba" ("Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba"); "Elio"; “KPop Demon Hunters”; "Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes" ("Little Amélie”); "Zootopia dos".

Mejor dirección

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”; Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”; Jafar Panahi, "Yek tasadef sadeh"; Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”; Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”.

Mejor guion

“One Battle After Another”, Paul Thomas Anderson; “Marty Supreme”, Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie; “Sinners”, Ryan Coogler; "Yek tasadef sadeh”, Jafar Panahi; “Sentimental Value”, Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier; “Hamnet”, Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell.

Mejor música original

“Frankenstein”, Alexandre Desplat; “Sinners”, Ludwig Göransson; “One Battle After Another”, Jonny Greenwood; “Sirāt”, Kangding Ray; “Hamnet”, Max Richter; “F1”, Hans Zimmer.

Mejor canción original

“Dream as One” de “Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “Golden” de “KPop Demon Hunters”; “I Lied to You” de “Sinners”; “No Place Like Home” de “Wicked: For Good”; “The Girl in the Bubble” de “Wicked: For Good”; “Train Dreams” de “Train Dreams”.

Televisión

Mejor serie, drama

“The Diplomat”; “The Pitt”; “Pluribus”; “Severance”; “Slow Horses”; “The White Lotus”.

Mejor serie, comedia o musical

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “The Studio”.

Mejor actriz, serie de drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Britt Lower, “Severance”; Helen Mirren, “Mobland”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus.”

Mejor actor, serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Diego Luna, “Andor”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Mark Ruffalo, “Task”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt.”

Mejor actriz, serie musical o comedia

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; “Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Mejor actor, serie musical o comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”; Seth Rogen, “The Studio”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Mejor serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

“Adolescence”; “All Her Fault”; “The Beast in Me”; “Black Mirror”; “The Girlfriend”; “Dying for Sex.”

Mejor actor, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”; Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”; Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”; Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Jude Law, “Black Rabbit”; Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”.

Mejor actriz, serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”; Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”; Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”; Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”; Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”; Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend.”

Mejor actriz de reparto de televisión

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”; Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”; Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”; Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”.

Mejor actor de reparto de televisión

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”; Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”; Tramell Tillman, “Severance”; Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”.

Mejor actuación de comedia de monólogos en televisión

Bill Maher, “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”; Brett Goldstein, “The Second Best Night of Your Life”; Kevin Hart, “Acting My Age”; Kumail Nanjiani, “Night Thoughts”; Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”; Sarah Silverman, “PostMortem”.

Mejor pódcast

"Armchair Expert con Dax Shepard"; "Call Her Daddy"; "Good Hang con Amy Poehler"; "The Mel Robbins Podcast"; "SmartLess"; "Up First de NPR".

___

Para más cobertura de los Premios Globo de Oro 2026, visita: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards

__

Esta historia fue traducida del inglés por un editor de AP con la ayuda de una herramienta de inteligencia artificial generativa.

FUENTE: AP