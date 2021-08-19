americatevé

Logo de AméricaTevé
Entretenimiento 19 agosto 2021
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España

ARGENTINA

1.- “Entre nosotros” - Tiago PZK y Lit Killah

2.- “Como si no importara” - Emilia y Duki

3.- “Mi debilidad” - María Becerra

4.- “No me conocen (remix)” - Bandido, Duki, Rey y Tiago PZK

5.- “Ya me fui” - Bizarrap, Duki y Nicki Nicole

6.- “Pepas” - Farruko

7.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

8.- “2:50 (remix)” - Mya, Tini y Duki

9.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Cúrame” - Rauw Alejandro

CHILE

1.- “Volví” - Aventura y Bad Bunny

2.- “Pepas” - Farruko

3.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

4.- “Volando (remix)” - Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech

5.- “Dímelo má” - Marcianeke con Pailita

6.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

7.- “AM (remix)” - Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny

8.- “Entre nosotros” - Tiago PZK y Lit Killah

9.- “Almas gemelas” - Mike Towers

10.- “911 (remix)” - Sech y Jhay Cortez

COLOMBIA

1.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

2.- “Pepas” - Farruko

3.- “Volví” - Aventura y Bad Bunny

4.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

5.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro

6.- “Volando (remix)” - Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech

7.- “AM (remix)” - Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny

8.- “Poblado (remix)” - Karol G, J Blavin y Nicky Jam con Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander

9.- “Sobrio” - Maluma

10.- “911 (remix)” - Sech y Jhay Cortez

ESPAÑA

1.- “Pepas” - Farruko

2.- “Cúrame” - Rauw Alejandro

3.- “Mon Amour” - zzoilo

4.- “Volví” - Aventura y Bad Bunny

5.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro

6.- “Volando (remix)” - Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech

7.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

8.- “Loco” - Justin Quiles, Chimbala y Zion & Lennox

9.- “911 (remix)” - Sech y Jhay Cortez

10.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

MÉXICO

1.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro

2.- “Pepas” - Farruko

3.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

4.- “Volví” - Aventura y Bad Bunny

5.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra

6.- “AM (remix)” - Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny

7.- “París” - Ingratax

8.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal

9.- “Sobrio” - Maluma

10.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers

Fuente: Associated Press

¿Qué te ha parecido esta noticia?

0 Me interesa
0 Me gusta
0 Me da igual
0 Me aburre
0 Me indigna

Compártela

Notas Relacionadas

Deja tu comentario

Destacadas de Cuba