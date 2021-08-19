Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify
Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España
ARGENTINA
1.- “Entre nosotros” - Tiago PZK y Lit Killah
2.- “Como si no importara” - Emilia y Duki
3.- “Mi debilidad” - María Becerra
4.- “No me conocen (remix)” - Bandido, Duki, Rey y Tiago PZK
5.- “Ya me fui” - Bizarrap, Duki y Nicki Nicole
6.- “Pepas” - Farruko
7.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
8.- “2:50 (remix)” - Mya, Tini y Duki
9.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro
10.- “Cúrame” - Rauw Alejandro
CHILE
1.- “Volví” - Aventura y Bad Bunny
2.- “Pepas” - Farruko
3.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
4.- “Volando (remix)” - Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
5.- “Dímelo má” - Marcianeke con Pailita
6.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
7.- “AM (remix)” - Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
8.- “Entre nosotros” - Tiago PZK y Lit Killah
9.- “Almas gemelas” - Mike Towers
10.- “911 (remix)” - Sech y Jhay Cortez
COLOMBIA
1.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
2.- “Pepas” - Farruko
3.- “Volví” - Aventura y Bad Bunny
4.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
5.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro
6.- “Volando (remix)” - Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
7.- “AM (remix)” - Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
8.- “Poblado (remix)” - Karol G, J Blavin y Nicky Jam con Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
9.- “Sobrio” - Maluma
10.- “911 (remix)” - Sech y Jhay Cortez
ESPAÑA
1.- “Pepas” - Farruko
2.- “Cúrame” - Rauw Alejandro
3.- “Mon Amour” - zzoilo
4.- “Volví” - Aventura y Bad Bunny
5.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro
6.- “Volando (remix)” - Mora, Bad Bunny y Sech
7.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
8.- “Loco” - Justin Quiles, Chimbala y Zion & Lennox
9.- “911 (remix)” - Sech y Jhay Cortez
10.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
MÉXICO
1.- “Todo de ti” - Rauw Alejandro
2.- “Pepas” - Farruko
3.- “Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
4.- “Volví” - Aventura y Bad Bunny
5.- “Qué más pues?” - J Balvin y María Becerra
6.- “AM (remix)” - Nio García, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
7.- “París” - Ingratax
8.- “Botella tras botella” - Gera MX y Christian Nodal
9.- “Sobrio” - Maluma
10.- “Pareja del año” - Sebastián Yatra y Myke Towers
Fuente: Associated Press