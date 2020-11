Accidente de aterrizaje en el Aeropuerto Internacional José Martí de La Habana no deja lesionados

Cubana AeroTaxi Embraer EMB-110 (CU-T1541, built 1976) was seriously damaged when it ended with all gear-up on landing runway 06 at Havana-Intl AP (MUHA), Cuba. The aircraft departed as #CU801 from Isla de la Juventud.https://t.co/OwmhUpNWirhttps://t.co/egEvqYIaNQ pic.twitter.com/nlkoVXqhjS