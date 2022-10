La Guardia Costera de EEUU halla otros tres cuerpos y suspende la búsqueda de los balseros cubanos desaparecidos

#Breaking @USCG Cutter Reliance's crew repatriated 120 Cubans to #Cuba following Hurricane #Ian.



"Taking to the sea any time carries significant risk, taking to the sea during a hurricane is flat out reckless." - Capt. Kinsey.



Read: https://t.co/7mtuSalfvj@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/NWamt6QoTd