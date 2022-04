Guardia Costera de Estados Unidos repatria a 67 cubanos

#HappenedYesterday @USCG crews repatriated 67 Cubans to #Cuba, Monday.



"These voyages are dangerous on makeshift, rustic vessels w/o food, water, or safety equipment." - Lt. Travis Poulos. #DontTakeToTheSea



