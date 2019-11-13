americatevé

Logo de AméricaTevé
Deportes13 noviembre 2019
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+

Ganadores del Cy Young en la Liga Americana

2019 — Justin Verlander, Houston

2018 — Blake Snell, Tampa Bay

2017 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2016 — Rick Porcello, Boston

2015 — Dallas Keuchel, Houston

2014 — Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2013 — Max Scherzer, Detroit

2012 — David Price, Tampa Bay

2011 — x-Justin Verlander, Detroit

2010 — Félix Hernández, Seattle

2009 — Zack Greinke, Kansas City

2008 — Cliff Lee, Cleveland

2007 — CC Sabathia, Cleveland

2006 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2005 — Bartolo Colón, Los Ángeles

2004 — x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2003 — Roy Halladay, Toronto

2002 — Barry Zito, Oakland

2001 — Roger Clemens, Nueva York

2000 — x-Pedro Martínez, Boston

1999 — x-Pedro Martínez, Boston

1998 — x-Roger Clemens, Toronto

1997 — Roger Clemens, Toronto

1996 — Pat Hentgen, Toronto

1995 — Randy Johnson, Seattle

1994 — David Cone, Kansas City

1993 — Jack McDowell, Chicago

1992 — Dennis Eckersley, Oakland

1991 — Roger Clemens, Boston

1990 — Bob Welch, Oakland

1989 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1988 — Frank Viola, Minnesota

1987 — Roger Clemens, Boston

1986 — x-Roger Clemens, Boston

1985 — Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1984 — Willie Hernández, Detroit

1983 — LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago

1982 — Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee

1981 — Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee

1980 — Steve Stone, Baltimore

1979 — Mike Flanagan, Baltimore

1978 — x-Ron Guidry, Nueva York

1977 — Sparky Lyle, Nueva York

1976 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1975 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1974 — Catfish Hunter, Oakland

1973 — Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1972 — Gaylord Perry, Cleveland

1971 — Vida Blue, Oakland

1970 — Jim Perry, Minnesota

1969 — (Empate) Mike Cuéllar, Baltimore, y Denny McLain, Detroit

1968 — x-Denny McLain, Detroit

1967 — Jim Lonborg, Boston

1964 — Dean Chance, Los Ángeles

1961 — Whitey Ford, Nueva York

1959 — Early Wynn, Chicago

1958 — Bob Turley, Nueva York

x-por votación unánime.

NOTA: De 1956 a 1966 hubo sólo un ganador por ambas ligas.

Fuente: Associated Press

¿Qué te ha parecido esta noticia?

0Me interesa
0Me gusta
0Me da igual
0Me aburre
0Me indigna

Compártela

Notas Relacionadas

Deja tu comentario

Lo Más Leído

Destacadas de Cuba