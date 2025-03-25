americateve

Alcanzaste el límite de 40 notas leídas

Para continuar, suscribite a americateve. Si ya sos un usuario suscripto, iniciá sesión.

SUSCRIBITE

Federal Radio Martí Employees to Return to Work This Wednesday, March 26

Radio y TV Martí.png

Sources from the U.S. Agency for Global Media and Congress have confirmed to América TeVé that, starting this Wednesday, March 26, federal employees of Radio Martí will return to their positions.

According to the information provided, Radio Martí’s broadcasts to Cuba, as well as its audiovisual services and website updates, will gradually be restored.

This return marks a key step in the reactivation of the station, which has been a crucial source of information for Cubans, providing news and analysis on the reality both inside and outside the island.

Developing story…

Deja tu comentario

Destacados del día

Administración Trump suspende trámites de residencia permanente Green Card

Administración Trump suspende trámites de residencia permanente "Green Card"

Empleados federales de Radio Martí regresarán a sus puestos este miércoles 26 de marzo
EXCLUSIVA

Empleados federales de Radio Martí regresarán a sus puestos este miércoles 26 de marzo

Trump respalda a su equipo tras la filtración de planes militares: Waltz ha aprendido la lección

Trump respalda a su equipo tras la filtración de planes militares: "Waltz ha aprendido la lección"

El secretario de Defensa, Pete Hegseth, responde a las preguntas de los periodistas durante una reunión con el secretario de Defensa de Gran Bretaña, John Healey, en el Pentágono, el jueves 6 de marzo de 2025, en Washington. (AP Foto/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Se filtra el chat de guerra secreto de Donald Trump después de que la Casa Blanca agregara por error a un periodista

Condenan a tres personas por fraude de $8 millones a Medicare y Medicaid en Kentucky

Condenan a tres personas por fraude de $8 millones a Medicare y Medicaid en Kentucky

Destacadas de América Latina

La literatura catamarqueña ¿goza de buena salud? 4

Chaku: Tradición ancestral que protege a las vicuñas

Comisarios y subalternos, a juicio por millonario hurto

¿Querés estar informada/o las 24hs?

Suscribite a nuestro Newsletter