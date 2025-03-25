Federal Radio Martí Employees to Return to Work This Wednesday, March 26

Compartir en:









Sources from the U.S. Agency for Global Media and Congress have confirmed to América TeVé that, starting this Wednesday, March 26, federal employees of Radio Martí will return to their positions.

According to the information provided, Radio Martí’s broadcasts to Cuba, as well as its audiovisual services and website updates, will gradually be restored.

This return marks a key step in the reactivation of the station, which has been a crucial source of information for Cubans, providing news and analysis on the reality both inside and outside the island.

Developing story…