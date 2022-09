Guardacostas de EEUU han repatriado a más de seis mil cubanos

#Breaking @USCG Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 28 Cuban’s to #Cuba, Sat., ahead of TS #Ian FY22, we’ve repatriated 6,052.



“We’ve lost 64 people at sea this FY, crews are doubling efforts to make sure that number doesn’t rise.” – PA1 Groll

#DontTakeToTheSea @USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/tIwhBct28o