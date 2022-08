Autoridades de EEUU repatriaron este jueves a 88 balseros cubanos

#Breaking @USCG Robert Yered's crew repatriated 88 Cubans to #Cuba, Thursday.



“Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages," said Lt. E'bria Karega, Coast Guard District Seven.



Read: https://t.co/0eLs4IJEeL@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/JqxXasj3TU