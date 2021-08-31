Alar Karis

urn:publicid:ap.org:bcd299ad849247c7b06dec81c207b53fESTONIA PRESIDENTE2021-08-31T13:35:30.582Z2021-08-31T13:35:17ZCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reservedAlar KarisAlar KarisRaul MeeSTRINGERAZCaption Writerrreif|File|Filed|8/31/2021 1:35:17 PMEDITORThe Associated PressFoto tomada el 31 de agosto de 2021 de Alar Karis, el nuevo presidente elegido de Estonia, en Tallín. (AP Foto/Raul Mee) TrueRaul MeeAZrreif|File|Filed|8/31/2021 1:35:17 PMASSOCIATED PRESSAlar KarisAlar KarisAlar Karis-----SPANXAZ123ESTONIA PRESIDENTE21243488514969PhotoAP2021-08-31T10:14:38Zurn:publicid:ap.org:bcd299ad849247c7b06dec81c207b53f0Usable2021-08-31T13:35:17Z