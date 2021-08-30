AFGANISTAN

urn:publicid:ap.org:f8048af3d4114d599e2ca73612256a10AFGANISTAN2021-08-30T22:52:34.910Z2021-08-30T22:52:16ZCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AFGANISTANKhwaja Tawfiq SediqiSTRINGERRGCaption Writerazuniga|File|Filed|8/30/2021 10:52:16 PMEDITORThe Associated PressCombatientes del Talibán sostienen banderas del grupo en Kabul, Afganistán, el lunes 30 de agosto de 2021. (AP Foto/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) TrueKhwaja Tawfiq SediqiRGazuniga|File|Filed|8/30/2021 10:52:16 PMASSOCIATED PRESS-----SPANKABTH108AFGANISTAN21242822615976PhotoAP2021-08-30T12:44:05Zurn:publicid:ap.org:f8048af3d4114d599e2ca73612256a100Usable2021-08-30T22:52:16Z