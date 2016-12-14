Lista completa de nominados a los Premios SAG

CINE

Actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"; Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Denzel Washington, "Fences".

Actriz: Amy Adams, "Arrival"; Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins".

Actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"; Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"; Dev Patel, "Lion",

Actriz de reparto: Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea".

Elenco: "Captain Fantastic", "Fences", "Hidden Figures", "Manchester by the Sea", "Moonlight".

___

TELEVISION

Actor en una película para TV o miniserie: Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"; Sterling K. Brown, "The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"; Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"; John Turturro, "The Night Of"; Courtney B. Vance, "The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story".

Actriz en una película para TV o miniserie: Bryce Dallas Howard, "Black Mirror"; Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"; Audra McDonald, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"; Sarah Paulson, "The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"; Kerry Washington, "Confirmation".

Actor en una serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"; Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"; John Lithgow, "The Crown"; Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"; Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards".

Actriz en una serie de drama: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"; Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Thandie Newton, "Westworld"; Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards".

Actor en una serie de comedia: Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"; Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"; William H. Macy, "Shameless"; Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent".

Actriz en una serie de comedia: Uzo Aduba, "Orange is the New Black"; Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"; Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"; Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie".

Elenco de una serie de drama: "The Crown", "Downton Abbey", "Game of Thrones", "Stranger Things", "Westworld".

Elenco de una serie de comedia: "The Big Bang Theory", "Black-ish", "Modern Family", "Orange is the New Black", "Veep".

___

Premio a la trayectoria: Lily Tomlin.

___

En Internet:

http://www.sagawards.org/