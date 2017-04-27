Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana

6.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

7.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa

8.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Anne-Marie y Sean Paul

9.- “Escápate conmigo” - Wisin con Ozuna

10.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick Lamar

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

COLOMBIA

1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

2.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren

3.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

4.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

5.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

6.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

7.- "Slide" - Calvin Harris con Frank Ocean y Migos

8.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez

9.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

10.- “You Don’t Know Me” - Jax Jones con RAYE

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESPAÑA

1.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

2.- "Way Down We Go" - Kaleo

3.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez

4.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

5.- “You Don’t Know Me” - Jax Jones con RAYE

6.- “Me enamoré” - Shakira

7.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

8.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox

9.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley

10.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESTADOS UNIDOS

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox

3.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma

4.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal

5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

6.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO

7.- "Deja Vu" - Prince Royce con Shakira

8.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna

9.- "Sigo extrañándote” - J Balvin

10.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50

(Fuente: Revista Billboard)

MEXICO

1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran

3.- "Me rehúso" - Danny Ocean

4.-"Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox

5.- “Hey ma” - Pitbul y J Balvin con Camila Cabello

6.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay

7.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam

8.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval

9.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes

10.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

VENEZUELA

1.- "Cántalo" - Ronald Borjas

2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel

3.- "Me gusta" - Aran

4.- “Sola” - Chucho

5.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco

6.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel

7.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez

8.- "Si usted la viera" - Vladi Ramírez

9.- “Un trago” - Estoesposdata

10.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee

(Fuente: Record Report)