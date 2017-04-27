Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana
Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.
ARGENTINA
1.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
2.- "Princesa" - Río Roma con CNCO
3.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
4.- "Cuando se pone a bailar" - Rombai
5.- “Siempre juntos” - Soy Luna
6.- "Vente pa' ca" - Ricky Martin con Maluma
7.- "La bicicleta" - Carlos Vives con Shakira
8.- "Tú y yo" - Tommy Torres
9.- "Safari" - J Balvin con Pharrell Williams, BIA y Sky
10.- "Vacaciones" - Wisin
(Fuente: Radio Disney)
CHILE
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Me rehúso" - Danny Ocean
3.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
4.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
5.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
6.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
7.- "No Lie" - Sean Paul con Dua Lipa
8.- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit con Anne-Marie y Sean Paul
9.- “Escápate conmigo” - Wisin con Ozuna
10.- "Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 con Kendrick Lamar
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
COLOMBIA
1.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
2.- "Paris" - The Chainsmokers con Emily Warren
3.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
4.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
5.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
6.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
7.- "Slide" - Calvin Harris con Frank Ocean y Migos
8.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez
9.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
10.- “You Don’t Know Me” - Jax Jones con RAYE
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESPAÑA
1.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
2.- "Way Down We Go" - Kaleo
3.- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo con Selena Gómez
4.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
5.- “You Don’t Know Me” - Jax Jones con RAYE
6.- “Me enamoré” - Shakira
7.- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
8.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
9.- "Chained to the Rhythm" - Katy Perry con Skip Marley
10.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
ESTADOS UNIDOS
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
3.- "Chantaje" - Shakira con Maluma
4.- "Adiós amor" - Christian Nodal
5.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
6.- "Reggaetón lento (bailemos)" - CNCO
7.- "Deja Vu" - Prince Royce con Shakira
8.- "Dile que tú me quieres" - Ozuna
9.- "Sigo extrañándote” - J Balvin
10.- "Siempre te voy a querer" - Calibre 50
(Fuente: Revista Billboard)
MEXICO
1.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
2.- "Shape of You" - Ed Sheeran
3.- "Me rehúso" - Danny Ocean
4.-"Súbeme la radio" - Enrique Iglesias con Descemer Bueno y Zion & Lennox
5.- “Hey ma” - Pitbul y J Balvin con Camila Cabello
6.- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers y Coldplay
7.- "El amante" - Nicky Jam
8.- "Tuesday" - Burak Yeter con Danelle Sandoval
9.- "Amárrame" - Mon Laferte con Juanes
10.- "I Feel It Coming" - The Weeknd con Daft Punk
(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)
VENEZUELA
1.- "Cántalo" - Ronald Borjas
2.- "Gozadera" - Don Omar con Wisin, El Potro Alvarez y Yandel
3.- "Me gusta" - Aran
4.- “Sola” - Chucho
5.- "Lágrimas no más" - Guaco
6.- "Ajá te creí" - Juan Miguel
7.- "Infiel" - Sixto Rein con J Alvarez
8.- "Si usted la viera" - Vladi Ramírez
9.- “Un trago” - Estoesposdata
10.- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee
(Fuente: Record Report)
Fuente: Associated Press